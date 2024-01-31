Exclusive! Nitin Guleria is locked in place of Lakshay Handa for Dangal TV's next!

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with a piece of exclusive news to give to its readers. Every day, our scribes are fishing for the latest updates to give to our readers and keep you updated with the latest information from the world of television, Bollywood, and the OTT medium.

According to earlier news in this project, Lakshay Handa, Prapti Shukla, and Mouli Ganguly were been roped in to play titular roles. However, according to the latest information coming to our news desk Nitin Guleria has been locked in place of Lakshay Handa.

Dangal TV has been presenting some offbeat and unique projects and while it has some in the pipeline there is a fresh update from its kitty.

Nitin Guleria is a well-known actor and model. In 2022, he made his screen debut in the Eeshwar Nivas-directed Sony Liv web series Your Honor. Following that, in 2022, he appeared in another web series called MX Player Uni ki Yaari, which was directed by Partha Sarathi Manna and in which he portrayed the Male Protagonist.

In addition to the online series, he has contributed to television commercials for well-known companies including Licious, TVS, Coca-Cola, Tim Paris, and many more.

As for Mouli, she shot to immense fame with her stint in Kahin Kissii Roz and was also seen in Jamai Raja on Zee TV. Not many details about the show are known as of now.

