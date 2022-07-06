EXCLUSIVE! Nivaan Sen celebrates his birthday with his wife Neelu Mahadur Sen for the first time, shares about having a gala time in Bangkok

MUMBAI : Popular TV actor Nivaan Sen celebrated his birthday on 6th June and it was indeed a happy occasion for him.

The actor who is happily married for 4 and a half years is celebrating his special day with his wife almost after two years.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Nivaan who spoke in length about the same.

ALSO READ: HOW ROMANTIC: It’s been an emotional journey because we have lost out on precious time: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actor Nivaan Sen aka Sadanand on REUNITING with his wife who is in a LONG DISTANCE MARRIAGE!

Speaking about celebrating his birthday for the first time after marriage to his wife, Nivaan said, "It feels great to be with my wife on my birthday finally after two years. This was much needed."

The actor is currently residing in Bangkok with his wife Neelu Mahadur Sen and her family as he brings in the special day.

Nivaan spent the day quite well with everyone and interesting it was a double celebration for him as his nephew Ani also shares the same birth date.

The actor celebrated his birthday with his wife and family but is also now planning to go on a date with his wife and spent some quality time together.

Nivaan revealed, "I am planning to go out with my wife for a nice dinner. We already had a family celebration before."

The deadly COVID pandemic had made everyone's life a living hell.

Nivaan was away from his wife for two long years due to the pandemic but the actor revealed that he decided to wrap up his project and be with his wife for a while now.

The actor is in Bangkok for more than a month now and is planning to stay there for more time.

Here's wishing Nivaan a very happy birthday!

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE! 'Viewers will witness ACTION SEQUENCES like never before on TV' - Nivaan Sen reveals THIS about the upcoming track of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin