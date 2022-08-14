EXCLUSIVE! 'Not having supernatural powers was the biggest challenge' Harsh Rajput gets candid about challenges with Pishachini, working with Jiya and Nyrra and more

MUMBAI: Harsh Rajput has been the name behind supernatural shows, he has indeed created a cult for himself. Fans still adore him for his stellar performance in Nazar and now with Pishachini, fans can't keep calm to know what he has to offer.

As the show is all set to launch, in an exclusive conversation with Harsh, the actor revealed about his character, the reason behind agreeing to the show and more. You wouldn't want to miss out on his responses:

What do you think is going to be challenging for you?

Not having supernatural powers is the challenge, the character is completely different. I have been sketching it out since the day I signed for it. I have added a lot of things that I wouldn't do in real life.

Do you get affected by the comments that you receive from the viewers?

It is always the positive comments that I consider, if people are criticizing then I take it as you are your own competition and I believe we mustn't really stay bothered about what others are talking about, do our job and prove ourselves with whatever you do.

How has it been working with Jiya and Nyrra?

I am grateful to be around such wonderful women. They both are a bundle of positivity around, especially Jiya, there are times when you are working with new co-actors, you have to have an ice breaker, but here we didn't need it as we took off from the first day itself. The scenes are coming out so well and the chemistry is building. It is great with both the gorgeous ladies.

What goes behind waiting for the right character?

For me it's discipline, on then I would go further and choose the right role for myself to get into the critique of it. At times, even if you don't choose characters, it is destined for you and you get to play the role.

For more exciting updates, stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com