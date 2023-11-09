Exclusive! Not Madalsa Sharma but this actress was the first choice and even shot as "Kavya" in Star Plus number one show Anupmaa

Kavya in Anupama is one of the most loved and celebrated characters of the show and now tellychakkar has exclusively got to know that Madalsa wasn't the first show, but this actress was the first choice and had shot for the show.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Mon, 09/11/2023 - 16:16
MADALSA SHARMA

MUMBAI:  Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the weekly BARC ratings.

One of the main reasons the show is so successful is because of the camaraderie and good bonding among the co-stars, which is seen behind the scenes of the serial.

The audiences love the acting chops of Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna, Madalsa Sharma and Sudhanshu Pandey as they make the scenes and characters look real.

These days the track is focusing on Romil and Adhik’s issues and on Kavya’s child as she has revealed the truth to the Shah family. Now Vanraj is taking his time to think whether he wants to accept the child or not.

One of the reasons why the show is so successful is because of the camaraderie between the actors which is seen on the screen.

Kavya is one of the leads of the show and she is a strong character which has made a place in the audience’s heart and has become a household name. 

Madalsa Sharma has nailed the character and she does full justice to the role of Kavya. 

But a lesser known fact is that before locking Madalsa for the role, a well known actress was locked in who was then replaced due to personal reasons. 

ALSO READ :Exclusive! Anupama’s Madalsa Sharma talks about how she copes and deals with negative comments, saying, “Even when I was hated that was a feather in my cap”! Read for more!

Tellychakkar had exclusively got to know that Aditi Gupta who is a well known television actress was the first choice and she had been locked in for the role of Kavya. 

The actress had shot for the serial for a couple of days but then was detected with COVID and hence had to leave the show post shooting for a  few episodes.

Aditi is known for her roles in serials like Dhadkan Zindaggi Kii, Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil, etc.

Well, it seems like Madalsa was destined to be a part of the show and essay the role of Kavya.

Who would you prefer, Madalsa or Aditi?

Do let us know in the comments below?

For more news and updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ :Exclusive! Anupamaa’s Madalsa Sharma opens up about Kavya’s journey, says “Kavya has decided to take a stand for herself, she had no one to rely on since day one”

 

Anupama Kavya Hotstar Star Plus Rupali Ganguly Sudhanshu Pandey Gaurav Khanna Spoilers Malvika Samar Virraj Kapoor Sarag parekh Nishi Khanna TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Mon, 09/11/2023 - 16:16

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
What! Sunny Deol reveals about Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's debut film been shelved
MUMBAI:  Bollywood actor Sunny Deol, who was recently seen in the blockbuster film Gadar 2, has opened up about one of...
Exclusive! OMG 2 actress Vedika Nawani to be seen in ott series Kaala
MUMBAI:  TellyChakkar has always been upfront with regards to delivering some great news coming from OTT, movies and...
Oh No! Palak Tiwari Gets Massively trolled for ‘ her attitude' to Ishaan Khatter; Netizens say 'isko lagta hai ki ye...'
MUMBAI:  Palak Tiwari, the daughter of Shweta Tiwari, made her Bollywood debut in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan with Salman...
Exclusive! RRR Actress Kirron Arya to be seen in Tose Naina Milaike
MUMBAI:  Keeping the promise to deliver some great news from OTT, Movies and television, we are back with another...
Wow! Aditi Sharma aka Katha gives a glimpse of the Birthday celebrations of THESE Co-stars from the sets of Katha Ankahee
MUMBAI:  The new Sony TV program ‘Katha Ankahee,’ which was created by Sphere Origin, is a remake of the Turkish...
Box office! Gadar 2 beats Baahubali’s record, whereas Jawan records highest one day ever in Indian cinema
MUMBAI:  Shahrukh Khan starrer Jawan has been grabbing the attention of the fans all over. The movie is getting a big...
Recent Stories
AISHWARYA
What! Sunny Deol reveals about Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's debut film been shelved
Latest Video
Related Stories
RRR Actress
Exclusive! RRR Actress Kirron Arya to be seen in Tose Naina Milaike
Aditi Sharma
Wow! Aditi Sharma aka Katha gives a glimpse of the Birthday celebrations of THESE Co-stars from the sets of Katha Ankahee
BALAJI TELEFILMS
Exclusive! Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai actor Randeep Rai roped in for Balaji Telefilms next?
Sudhanshu Pandey
Exclusive! Did you know that Sudhanshu Pandey was the only choice for Vanraj? Read More for the Full Story!
Shafaq Naaz
Exclusive! Shafaq Naaz talks about her wedding being postponed and reports surrounding her personal life, says “In my head, we are already married; whatever has happened is in the past"
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13: Shocking! Faisal Shaikh defeats Dino James, makes him abort for the first time on the show