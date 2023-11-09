Exclusive! Not Madalsa Sharma but this actress was the first choice and even shot as "Kavya" in Star Plus number one show Anupmaa

MUMBAI: Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the weekly BARC ratings.

One of the main reasons the show is so successful is because of the camaraderie and good bonding among the co-stars, which is seen behind the scenes of the serial.

The audiences love the acting chops of Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna, Madalsa Sharma and Sudhanshu Pandey as they make the scenes and characters look real.

These days the track is focusing on Romil and Adhik’s issues and on Kavya’s child as she has revealed the truth to the Shah family. Now Vanraj is taking his time to think whether he wants to accept the child or not.

Kavya is one of the leads of the show and she is a strong character which has made a place in the audience’s heart and has become a household name.

Madalsa Sharma has nailed the character and she does full justice to the role of Kavya.

But a lesser known fact is that before locking Madalsa for the role, a well known actress was locked in who was then replaced due to personal reasons.

Tellychakkar had exclusively got to know that Aditi Gupta who is a well known television actress was the first choice and she had been locked in for the role of Kavya.

The actress had shot for the serial for a couple of days but then was detected with COVID and hence had to leave the show post shooting for a few episodes.

Aditi is known for her roles in serials like Dhadkan Zindaggi Kii, Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil, etc.

Well, it seems like Madalsa was destined to be a part of the show and essay the role of Kavya.

