Exclusive! Not Manav Gohil but Mahesh Thakur has been confirmed for Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment’s next for Sony SAB!

SAB TV has been home to some of the most popular comedy shows and sitcoms and has been churning out serious dramas as well.

The renowned production house Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment, known for shows like Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein, Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey, Teri Meri Doriyaan, and others will be rolling out a show for SAB TV and the show is in it’s [re-production stage.

We previously gave you the update that, Mahesh Thakur and Manav Gohil, both had been approached for the show.

As per sources, Mahesh Thakur has been finalized and will take on the pivotal role in the show.

Mahesh Thakur is a well-known actor in the entertainment industry and he has been around for more than two decades.

He is best known for his roles in Swabhimaan, Astitva...Ek Prem Kahani, Shararat, Sapna Babul Ka...Bidaai, Sasural Genda Phool, Dil Boley Oberoi, Udaan etc.

He has also been a part of successful movies like Hum Saath-Saath Hain, Bluffmaster, Thoda Pyaar Thoda Magic, Aashiqui 2, Velle, Selfiee, etc.

He was seen in Star Plus’s Faltu as Ayaan’s father.

Many other actors Hiba Nawab, Jigyasa Singh, and Kanika Mann have been approached to be a part of the shoe as well.

While nothing is confirmed yet because the show is still in the pre-production stage.

