Exclusive! Not Parizad Kolah, but Rochelle Rao to host Sony TV's, 'India's Laughter Champion'

India's Laughter Champion's host will be the very talented, Rochelle Rao. She is best known for her stint in reality shows and will be hosting this show.

Submitted by Sanjana Parekh on Tue, 06/07/2022 - 18:52
MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with yet another exclusive update from the telly world and we are sure you are as excited as us for the same.

We at Tellychakkar have always been at the forefront to get exclusive news for their readers from their favourite fiction and reality shows on Television. This time the news is about the upcoming show India's Laughter Champion. 

We exclusively updated that this would be the last season of The Kapil Sharma Show as he isn't coming back. A new show is all set to replace the show titled India's Laughter Champion. 

Well, now the breaking news is that India's Laughter Champion's host will be the very talented, Rochelle Rao. She is best known for her stint in reality shows and will be hosting this show. She became popular after her participation in Bigg Boss 9.

India’s Laughter champion is sure looking promising and we are sure it will do justice to all the laughter it promises its audience. 

Submitted by Sanjana Parekh on Tue, 06/07/2022 - 18:52

