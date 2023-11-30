Exclusive! Not Sujoy Reu but Aashiesh Sharrma to play Lord Ram in Sony TV's upcoming show Shrimad Ramayan?

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with interesting updates from th world of entertainment.

We have been constantly updating our readers with the latest updates from the television industry. It was only recently that we reported that Sony TV is all set to launch a special show based on the epic take of Ramayana titled Shrimad Ramayan. (Also Read: Exclusive! Here’s how Sony TV’s upcoming show Shrimad Ramayan will be relevant in the contemporary times)

According to our credible sources, we reported that Vishnu Sharma has been roped in to play the titular role of Vishwamitra. Other actors which have been reported to play integral roles in the show are Basant Bhatt who will play the role of Lakshman in the show, Nikitin Dheer being roped in to play the role of Raavan, Aarav Chowdharry will play King Dashrath, while Shilpa Saklani has been roped in to play the role of Rani Kaikeyi. Nirbhay Wadhwa will play the role of Hanuman in Shrimad Ramayan.

According to the latest information coming to our news desk, Siya Ke Ram actor Aashiesh Sharrma might step into the role of Ram and not Sujoy Reu.

Ashish is known for his stint in mythological shows and was loved for portraying Lord Ram in Siya Ke Ram.

How excited are you to watch Aashiesh Sharrma as Lord Ram? Let us know in the comments below! ( Also Read: Exclusive! Nazar actor Vishnu Sharma joins the cast of Sony TV’s upcoming show Shrimad Ramayan)

Keep reading TellyChakkar for the latest updates from the world of television and Bollywood.