EXCLUSIVE: Noted Bollywood and TV actor Masshe Uddin Qureshi roped in for Shashi Sumeet Productions’ next!

MUMBAI: Shashi Sumeet Productions is known for bringing shows which are path-breaking. The most successful offerings of the production house are Punar Vivah, Diya Aur Baati Hum, Ye Dinon Ki Baat Hai and the list go on. They currently bankroll Tera Yaar Hoon Main on Sony SAB and Meet on Zee TV.

Tellychakkar.com was the first one to bring to you the information that Vijayendra Kumeria and Vidhi Pandya have been roped in to play the leads of the show Shashi Sumeet’s next. We also reported that Alka Kaushal will be joining the cast as well.

Well, we now have some additional updates about the show. The project will also witness the presence of veteran and noted artist Masshe Uddin Qureshi.

He has been a part of in Bollywood since 1994 and is known for his first break with Nana Patekar in blockbuster movies Yeshwant and later Salman Khan Starrer film Pyar Kiya to Darna Kya directed by Sohail Khan, and many movies with Salman Khan as his friend.

Masshe Uddin Qureshi is famous for his instant punch, excellent improvisation and flexible facial expressions.

He took a break from Bollywood and gave a re-start to his career with Television. Masshe was last seen in Zee TV’s Bhagyalakshmi.

Keep reading this space for more information.