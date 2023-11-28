Exclusive! Orry reveals his daily routine, “You will not be able to survive…”

Orhan Awatramani aka Orry who has been grabbing headlines for the past few months recently entered the house for 2 days and viewers were left in splits hearing his interaction with host Salman Khan.
Orry

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss has been one of the most loved and watched reality shows since 2006. With its season 17, the bar has surely been raised and every contestant has been bringing their A game to the table. Orhan Awatramani aka Orry who has been grabbing headlines for the past few months recently entered the house for 2 days and viewers were left in splits hearing his interaction with host Salman Khan.

Tellychakkar had an exclusive interaction with Orry and this is what he had to say;

Do you really charge 20-30 lakhs per picture?

Yes! My manager would know if they really pay up or not but yes we do send them the invoice of Rs 30 lakhs. 

In the bigg Boss house, which 3 males and 3 females do you think are really strong and attractive?

Number one would be Isha. She is adorable like a bunny rabbit and you feel like hugging her when you see her. I called her a rasmalai and pulled her cheeks. After Isha is Khanzaadi, but she is like Manjulika from Bhool Bhulaiyaa. Kayzee is like a dementor, dark and like a witch. Third would be Rinku ji, she has beautiful shiny eyes. Her eyes are like 2 stars, and she is smart.

Among boys, Chintu is attractive and has a stunning smile. The other two attractive guys are Abhishek who is aggressive but lovable. The third guy would be Arun, he is quite sensible and a good guy.

If just for one day I become Orry, what will my daily routine be?

You will not be able to survive. I work a lot, my fingers are my investments. You will be exhausted and not be able to suvive. I wake up at the crack of dawns, eat limited food, and edit hundreds of pictures. It’s not easy being me.

