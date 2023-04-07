Exclusive! Pandya Store’s Raanav Sharma roped in for Zee TV’s Maitree!

Recently, Namish Taneja exited the show, due to personal reasons and wanting to pursue different projects.
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has always on the forefront of bringing you exclusive updates from the world of entertainment.
Maitree follows the journey of Maitree (Shrenu Parikh) and Nandini (Bhaweeka Chaudhary) who went from being soul sisters to enemies. With all the intriguing twists and turns coming up, the viewers will also witness a 6-month leap and a grand comeback of Maitree’s deceased husband, Saaransh.

Stepping in the shoes of Saaransh will be none other than popular actor, Kunal Karan Kapoor. With Saaransh’s re-entry, how will it affect Maitree’s life with her current husband, Harsh (played by Samarth Jurel)?

ALSO READ:  'Maitree' actor Samarth Jurel gave up his career in cricket to become an actor

TellyChakkar is back with another exclusive update from the show post the leap.

As per sources, Child Artist, Raanav Sharma has been roped in for the Zee TV show Maitree.

Raanav is a very popular child artist, who has showcased his wonderful acting skills, in shows like Choti Sarrdaarni, Muskurane Ki Wajah Tum Ho, Balika Vadhu 2, and the movie Salaam Venky.

Raanav is currently seen on the popular Star Plus, show Pandya Store as Shesh.

Are you excited to see Raanav in Maitree? Tell us in the comments below!

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

ALSO READ:Zee TV’s Maitree takes a 6-month leap, actor Kunal Karan Kapoor to play the negative lead!

Submitted by Aayushi Hemnani on Tue, 07/04/2023 - 00:22

