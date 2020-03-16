Exclusive! Paras Kalnawat opens up on his favourites; says Madhuri Dixit is his favourite judge

In this article, we bring to you an update regarding his favourites. Read on.

 

Submitted by Riddhi Vyas on Tue, 08/30/2022 - 22:35
paras kalnawat


MUMBAI:  TellyChakkar is back with an amazing update from the world of telly town.

Also read:EXPLOSIVE! Paras Kalnawat opens up on problems brewing between the star cast of Anupamaa, says, "There were a lot of differences that had cropped up between the actors and they are still there"

Actor Paras Kalnawat recently grabbed headlines with his overnight exit from Star Plus’ show Anupamaa where he stole everyone’s heart as Samar Shah.

His exit came as a huge shocker and the viewers are ardently missing him in the show.

Also read: Unbelievable! Exes Paras Kalnawat and Uorfi Javed collided at Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa bash, and what happened next will leave you surprised

After Anupamaa, he is all set to amaze his fans and audience with his dancing skills in Colors TV’s upcoming dancing reality show – Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 10 which will be judged by Madhuri Dixit, Nora Fatehi, and Karan Johar.

Meanwhile, Paras’ personal life has always remained in the limelight because of his linkup with Uorfi Javed, and currently, there are rumours that he is now dating Nia Sharma and the duo will announce their relationship on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10.

But in this article, we bring to you an update regarding his favourites.

Favourite cuisine – I love eating North Indian food, especially Paneer

Favourite pastime – Writing

Favourite Judge – Madhuri Dixit Ma’am

Favourite Anchor – Maniesh Paul

Favourite Bollywood actor and stress buster films- Hrithik Roshan and Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Ghum

Favourite signature one word or line – Kehte hain agar kisi cheez ko dil se chaho ... to puri kainaat usse Tumse milane ki koshish mein lag jaati hai

Series you have watched recently – She-Hulk

Favourite co-star until now - Karan Kundrra

Favourite role until now – Samar

Your go-to step – It has to be definitely Michael Jackson's step.

Any song of Madhuri Dixit that you wish to perform - Ghagra from the film Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani!

Well, isn’t Paras’ choice really very interesting?

Do let us know your views.

Till then stay glued to tellychakkar.com

 

Paras Kalnawat TV news Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Anupamaa Samar Shah Colors tv Voot Star Plus Disney Plus Hotstar TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Riddhi Vyas's picture

About Author

Submitted by Riddhi Vyas on Tue, 08/30/2022 - 22:35

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Imlie: What! Fans are in for a beautiful surprise as Sumbul and Fahmaan shoot for a dreamy consummation before they quit
MUMBAI: Imlie has done well on the TRP charts since it has hit the screens. The audience is in love with the chemistry...
Hilarious! Watch the Internet’s funniest reaction to Sara Ali Khan and Shubham Gill Dating!
MUMBAI: Indian Cricketer Shubham Gill is a great athlete and is one shining star to look for. But it is not just his...
Exclusive! Paras Kalnawat opens up on his favourites; says Madhuri Dixit is his favourite judge
MUMBAI:  TellyChakkar is back with an amazing update from the world of telly town.Also read:...
STUNNING! Raqesh Bapat welcomes Ganeshji in this special way
MUMBAI:  Tellychakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world.  Also read:...
MESMERIZING! From Fairy from the skies to the Queen, Alice Kaushik's transformation would leave you smitten
MUMBAI: Daily soap Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s hearts with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists...
EXPLOSIVE! Arjun saves Swaran and Ajit from getting humiliated and pays for their bill in the restaurant in Colors' Swaran Ghar
MUMBAI: Swaran Ghar has been the most anticipated show in recent times, the show has been already garnering a lot of...
Recent Stories
Hilarious! Watch the Internet’s funniest reaction to Sara Ali Khan and Shubham Gill Dating!
Hilarious! Watch the Internet’s funniest reaction to Sara Ali Khan and Shubham Gill Dating!
Latest Video