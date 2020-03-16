Exclusive! Paras Kalnawat opens up on his favourites; says Madhuri Dixit is his favourite judge



Actor Paras Kalnawat recently grabbed headlines with his overnight exit from Star Plus’ show Anupamaa where he stole everyone’s heart as Samar Shah.

His exit came as a huge shocker and the viewers are ardently missing him in the show.

After Anupamaa, he is all set to amaze his fans and audience with his dancing skills in Colors TV’s upcoming dancing reality show – Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 10 which will be judged by Madhuri Dixit, Nora Fatehi, and Karan Johar.

Meanwhile, Paras’ personal life has always remained in the limelight because of his linkup with Uorfi Javed, and currently, there are rumours that he is now dating Nia Sharma and the duo will announce their relationship on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10.

But in this article, we bring to you an update regarding his favourites.

Favourite cuisine – I love eating North Indian food, especially Paneer

Favourite pastime – Writing

Favourite Judge – Madhuri Dixit Ma’am

Favourite Anchor – Maniesh Paul

Favourite Bollywood actor and stress buster films- Hrithik Roshan and Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Ghum

Favourite signature one word or line – Kehte hain agar kisi cheez ko dil se chaho ... to puri kainaat usse Tumse milane ki koshish mein lag jaati hai

Series you have watched recently – She-Hulk

Favourite co-star until now - Karan Kundrra

Favourite role until now – Samar

Your go-to step – It has to be definitely Michael Jackson's step.

Any song of Madhuri Dixit that you wish to perform - Ghagra from the film Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani!

