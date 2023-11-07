Exclusive! “As parents, we are also very excited and the feeling is amazing, it’s something which cannot be expressed in words”, Vastal Sheth opens up on people’s excitement on their parenthood, upcoming projects and more

MUMBAI: Ekta Kapoor’s Naagin has gone on to become one of the most iconic shows and the one that leads the way for a lot of fantasy supernatural shows. Nobody can forget the first season and how it laid the foundation for the show to have 6 successful ones.

This is the show that made Tejasswi Prakash a household name, and today, she has a massive fan following.

Vatsal Sheth joined the show in it’s last leg and he has been a great addition to the show.

TellyChakkar reached out to the handsome hunk to have a conversation about his other show, and his upcoming projects and more.

Will you be continuing your role in Star Plus’s Titli or would you like to return to it?

Titli was actually a cameo, it was only supposed to be for 2-3 episodes and I have already fulfilled my commitments for that show. It was also an amazing experience working in Titli.

What are the other projects that you are working on right now?

The other projects right now include a series that I have shot for Amazon. There is a Gujarati film that I finished shooting and there are a few others in the pipeline.

Fans have been waiting excitedly to congratulate you on the upcoming addition to the family! How are you feeling?

I know, everybody is very excited and they want to congratulate us. As parents, we are also very excited and the feeling is amazing. It’s something which cannot be expressed in words. It can only be felt. But we want to thank everyone for all the heartfelt messages and blessings that you shower upon us.

Anything that you would like to say to the fans?

Well, I want to say to the all the fans how amazing they are and the fact that I love them more than they love me. It is because of them I am who I am and it’s so sweet that every time I am working on something, I get these lovely messages. Unfortunately, I have not been able to reply to all the messages, but I promise you, I read all of the messages and feedbacks. So, thank you so much. There’s some amazing stuff coming up, so keep waiting.

Vatsal Sheth is one of the most popular actors in the entertainment world. He has been a part of many big shows and movies and is known for Taarzan: The Wonder Car, Haasil and Ek Hasina Thi.

He has been married to Ishita Dutta since November 28, 2017. They couple are always in the news for their adorable couple outings and social media presence.

