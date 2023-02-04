Exclusive! Parimal Bhattacharya roped in for Sony TV'S upcoming show Sapnon Ki Chhalaang

Sony is coming up with a new show titled Sapnon Ki Chhalaang and now as per sources Parimal Bhattacharya had been roped in the upcoming show.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 04/02/2023 - 21:40
Exclusive! Parimal Bhattacharya roped in for Sony TV'S upcoming show Sapnon Ki Chhalaang

MUMBAI:Tellychakkar has always been in the forefront in bringing the exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

These days many television shows are beinga launched across many television shows. 

Sony TV is coming up with a new channel which will air from 10th April 2023 at 9 : 30 pm.

The show is titled Sapnon Ki Chhalaang and is produced under the banner of 
Invictus T Mediaworks.

The show will star Megha Ray in the lead role and fans of the actress are excited to see her in a new avatar.

As per sources, Parimal Bhatt has been roped in the upcoming show.

Also Read : Exclusive! Lata Shukla, Bhavya Shinde and Varsha Dhagat roped in for Sony TV’s Chhalaang Sapno Ki

Not much is known about his character but he would be essaying a pivotal role in the series. 

Parimal is known for working in web series like  Criminal Justice S3.

Well, the show is just one week away from its launch. 

Are you excited for the upcoming show? 

Do let us know in the comments below. 

For more news from the world of entertainment, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Also Read :Megha Ray’s first look from her Sony TV show Chhalaang is here and you can’t miss it!


 

Pulkit Bangia Kumkum Bhagya Aryan Sony TV Invictus T Mediaworks Lata Shukla Bhavya Shinde Varsha Dhagat Nilanjana Purkayasstha Herumb Khot Chhalang new show Megha Ray Kulfi Kumar Bajewala Chikoo Ki Mummy Durr Ki. Dhadkan Zindaggi Kii Sony LIV TellyChakkar Parimal Bhattacharya
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 04/02/2023 - 21:40

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Unfortunate! Abhimanyu unavailable for Abhir's surgery
MUMBAI:Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting interesting with every passing day. The show...
'Gaslight' director Pavan Kirpalani: Sara is an 'extremely hungry actor'
MUMBAI :Appreciating Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan for her performance in the movie 'Gaslight', director Pavan...
Vidisha Srivastava just loves it when people call her 'Anita bhabhi'
MUMBAI : 'Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai' actress Vidisha Srivastava has shared how she feels great when people address her as...
After playing a lesbian in 'Gandi Baat', Pooja Dey says she has been 'typecast'
MUMBAI :  Actress Pooja Dey, who made her debut with reality show 'Dating in the Dark', was further seen in the erotic...
'Massive win' for Priyanka that she didn't end up like SSR: Apurva Asrani
MUMBAI:After Priyanka Chopra Jonas opened up about being "pushed to a corner" in Bollywood in a podcast, National Award...
Priyanka's manager recalls Bollywood biggies asking her not to work with actress
MUMBAI: Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who recently corroborated what many people knew about the power dynamics she experienced...
Recent Stories
'Massive win' for Priyanka that she didn't end up like SSR: Apurva Asrani
'Massive win' for Priyanka that she didn't end up like SSR: Apurva Asrani

Latest Video

Related Stories
Vidisha Srivastava
Vidisha Srivastava just loves it when people call her 'Anita bhabhi'
Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain
Whoa! Check out the all-white themed luxurious 8-BHK apartment of Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain
Reena Kapoor on her character transformation in 'Aashao Ka Savera'
Reena Kapoor on her character transformation in 'Aashao Ka Savera'
It's homecoming time: Freida Pinto to visit Mumbai after 3 years
It's homecoming time: Freida Pinto to visit Mumbai after 3 years
It's homecoming time: Freida Pinto to visit Mumbai after 3 years
It's homecoming time: Freida Pinto to visit Mumbai after 3 years
Anupama Kuwar: Takes almost 90 mins to get dressed for my role in 'Baalveer 3'
Anupama Kuwar: Takes almost 90 mins to get dressed for my role in 'Baalveer 3'