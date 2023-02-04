Exclusive! Parimal Bhattacharya roped in for Sony TV'S upcoming show Sapnon Ki Chhalaang

MUMBAI:Tellychakkar has always been in the forefront in bringing the exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

These days many television shows are beinga launched across many television shows.

Sony TV is coming up with a new channel which will air from 10th April 2023 at 9 : 30 pm.

The show is titled Sapnon Ki Chhalaang and is produced under the banner of

Invictus T Mediaworks.

The show will star Megha Ray in the lead role and fans of the actress are excited to see her in a new avatar.

As per sources, Parimal Bhatt has been roped in the upcoming show.

Not much is known about his character but he would be essaying a pivotal role in the series.

Parimal is known for working in web series like Criminal Justice S3.

Well, the show is just one week away from its launch.

