Exclusive! Parineetii actress Aishwarya Aher roped in for Balaji Telefilms next for Shemaroo?

Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor are ace producers of the television industry and now they are soon coming up with a show on Shemaroo and it will be produced under their banner Balaji Telefilms.

The show is still in the pre – production stage and it will take some time for the show to go off air.

As per sources, Parineetii actress Aishwarya Aher has been roped in the show.

Not much is known about her character but she would be playing the parallel lead in the show.

Aishwarya is a known actress of the television industry and she is best known for her roles in serials like Parineetii, Kuch Toh Hai, Naagin : Ek Naya Rang Main, Indiawali Maa etc.

Well, not much is known about the show and the concept but soon the details will be out.

