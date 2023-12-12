Exclusive! Parineetii actress Aishwarya Aher roped in for Balaji Telefilms next for Shemaroo?

News shows these days are being launched and now TellyChakkar has exclusively got known that Shemaroo is coming up with a new show that will be produced by Balaji Telefilms.
AISHWARYA AHER

MUMBAI :

Many shows have been launched these days which have engaging storylines that are keeping the audience hooked on to the show.

While some shows are going off – air that many shows are being launched.

Shemaroo channel is one of the most loved channels on the show where new shows have been launched and interesting serials have been aired on the channel.

Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor are ace producers of the television industry and now they are soon coming up with a show on Shemaroo and it will be produced under their banner Balaji Telefilms.

The show is still in the pre – production stage and it will take some time for the show to go off air.

ALSO READ : EXCLUSIVE! Aishwarya Aher opens up on bagging Rajan Shahi's Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si, reveals how she prepped for her role Sam in the show and much more

As per sources, Parineetii actress Aishwarya Aher has been roped in the show.

Not much is known about her character but she would be playing the parallel lead in the show.

Aishwarya is a known actress of the television industry and she is best known for her roles in serials like Parineetii, Kuch Toh Hai, Naagin : Ek Naya Rang Main, Indiawali Maa etc.

Well, not much is known about the show and the concept but soon the details will be out.

For more news and updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ :EXCLUSIVE! Aishwarya Aher aka Sam on working with Rajan Shahi for Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si: Everything happened so quickly and it was amazing, I am privileged that I am a part of Sir's show

 

About Author

