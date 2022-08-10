Exclusive! Pathaan and Alibaba: Dastan-E-Kabul actor Rumi Khan on accepting Tunisha Sharma’s tragic death and moving on

The premise of the show is simple, and so far, the story that we have been told is that in the Mamuli Gali of Kabul, Ali Baba lives with five orphans, Gulrez, Himaad, Poya, Nafi, and Alifi. Despite being poor, Ali Baba is a very good person at heart who is unaware of his destiny and talent.
MUMBAI : SAB TV is out with an amazing show by Peninsula Pictures, Alibaba - Dastaan-E-Kabul. The show is inspired by the popular story of Alibaba and the forty thieves, and has enough buzz around it. Recently, Abhishek Nigam has reprised the lead role of Alibaba on the show.

The premise of the show is simple, and so far, the story that we have been told is that in the Mamuli Gali of Kabul, Ali Baba lives with five orphans, Gulrez, Himaad, Poya, Nafi, and Alifi. Despite being poor, Ali Baba is a very good person at heart who is unaware of his destiny and talent.

Recently, actor Rumi Khan had joined the cast of the show. Rumi Khan is known for his role in Mahabharat.

While it was official that he is going to join the show, it’s now been reported that he has exited the show. 

Tellychakkar got in touch with the actor where he spoke about quitting the show, his experience of Pathaan’s success, and much more.

We heard that you have quit the show Alibaba: Dastan-E-Kabul.

Yes, I quit the show almost 3 months ago because I had signed a film. I requested them (show makers) to end my track and they agreed on it.


So your quitting the show had nothing to do with Tunisha Sharma’s case?

Absolutely not. I quit because I had shot for one month for the movie and then I came back. Later, I went to my hometown, Indore where I came to know about the case. 


I can’t express in words how I feel about it. I’m not very active on social media, and only post work-related things. So the feelings at that time really broke me. I cannot forget the day when I got a call from one of my friends and got the news. For an hour I was just sitting and thinking about her. 


How are you accepting and moving forward in your life?

You have to move on. Luckily, my family was there when I got the news so they helped me recover but it’s a huge loss and no one can replace her. We will remember her for life.


This was our conversation with Rumi Khan. Tell us your opinions in the comment section.

Also read - What’s happening between the New Alibaba and Simsim on the sets of Alibaba Dastaan-e-Kabul?

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates and gossip 

