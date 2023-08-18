Exclusive! “To play Shardul, without a doubt, I will say the inspiration was brought from Ajay”, Chirag Mehra aka Shardul of Bade Acche Lagte Hai 3 opens up on his character in the show, filling in big shoes of season 2 characters and more

Chirag Mehra shined as the lovable and loyal Shardul, who was the best friend of Ram. Be it love for Ram’s mom or his funny banter, Chirag had managed to make audiences fall in love with Shardul.
Chirag Mehra

MUMBAI: Bade Achhe Lagte Hain's return to TV for a third season was very loved.  The gripping storyline and fantastic performances won the hearts of the viewers and with a new cast and ensemble, it added charisma to the new season, and to the love that people have for Ram and Priya.

While Ram and Priya have always been the highlight of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain, this season had 2 characters that became instantly popular with the audiences and the critics alike. These characters added such flare and joy to the characters of Ram Priya, and they have become one of the highlights of Season 3. 

We are talking about Supriya Shukla and Chirag Mehra and for the unversed, they played the roles of Shalini Kapoor and Shardul, who is Ram's best friend on the show. 

TellyChakkar got in touch with the actor to talk about his role, filling in some big shoes, his upcoming projects and more.

Talking about his character of Shardul he shared a funny anecdote and said, “You know, when I was selected for this character, it was the first time that I kept a mustache in my entire life. I was so uncomfortable with it. So, basically what happened that I was auditioning for a Sriram Raghavan film, which is based on the 1971 war. I was told to keep a mustache because they needed one to look like an army person. So, when this audition for Bade Acche Lagte Hai came my way, I told them that I couldn’t give you an audition because I have this mustache. I'll have to keep this mustache because, my auditions are still going on for that movie. I asked if I can give it later on, but they were like, just give the audition first. I gave the audition and got selected. Then, I get a call from them, saying that I need to keep that mustache. But I was like, I'm not comfortable. I my wife doesn’t like the mustache, but my mother does. I asked them that if it was necessary to keep the mustache. They said yes. So my mom had this victory look, as if she won”. 

On the impact of friends in Ram’s life and filling in the shoes of previous cast members he said, “So, basically when it started, I was not used to Balaji’s way of working. It is a little fast-paced, and I am somebody who is a little slow to react in scenarios, especially in scenes. I have this habit of elaborating the scene rather than making it crisp, that is my problem. So, in the initial days, I didn’t feel like I was there for the whole cast, given how they were performing, and how I was. I had done my homework, and I had worked on the character, but it wasn’t coming out the way they wanted it. So, I was very skeptical if I was performing right. Given the devotion of the audience, I was a little worried. So that's when I realised that I need to see more of the second season to understand what Ajay did. To play Shardul, I would say that without a doubt, the inspiration was brought from Ajay, only his previous character, how he is. And from there on with my story, I built my character, that this is how I'm going to be around Ram. So, it was Ajay who indirectly, you can say helped me because I watched at least 15-20 episodes of the second season and I understood what Ajay was doing. I worked on what am I supposed to do and how I have to make this character a little different from what Ajay did. Of course, I cannot make the same. So, that was also important for me, to make sure that I'm not going on the same track as Ajay was, or repeating things”.

Chirag was loved as Shardul and for his performance in the Amazon Mini TV’s Badatameez Dil. We can’t wait to see what new project he becomes a part of.

