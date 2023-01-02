Exclusive! Poll: Audience want to see Karan Kundrra and Reem together more than Gashmeer and Reem

Gashmeer, Reem, and Karan are working together for the first time, and it's rather a love triangle. Like every classic love triangle, audiences will like one couple over the other.
MUMBAI:A lot of new shows are in the pipeline which will soon go on floors. There are some that are all set for a launch in the upcoming days. The rest are already on air and are entertaining the viewers.

Ishq Mein Ghayal is one of the latest to grab the headlines for the wrong reasons. The promo for ‘Ishq Mein Ghayal’ was released recently and audiences gave a mixed reaction to the promo.

The show stars Karan Kundra, Reem Shaikh, and Gashmeer Mahajani in lead roles.

The show is set around the story of two brothers who fall in love with the same girl, and the brothers are werewolves and vampires. The initial episodes of the supernatural series were shot in Mussoorie and Dehradun. While the tentative title of the show was Bhediya, the final title was announced as ‘Ishq Mein Ghayal’.

Gashmeer, Reem, and Karan are working together for the first time, since it's a love triangle. Like every classic love triangle, audiences will like one couple over the other.

So, TellyChakkar took an exclusive poll and asked the audience who are they excited to watch together more, Karan and Reem or Gahmeer and Reem.

We have the results as well! The majority of the audience is excited to watch Karan and Reem as Veer and Eisha together.

Maybe it is the prospect of two very prominent stars together, or maybe they have caught on to their chemistry that is making the fans curious.


The show is going on air on 13th February and will air 3 days a week at the 9:30 PM slot.

