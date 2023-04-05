Exclusive! Pravisht Mishra of Banni Chow Home Delivery has THIS to say about his social media absence and his upcoming projects! Read for more!

Pravisht became even more popular with his role in the Colors TV show, Barrister Babu.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 05/04/2023 - 22:02
Pravisht Mishra

MUMBAI: Pravisht Mishra is a prominent actor who is known for his versatility.

He has been a part of many amazing tv shows. He played the character of young Ram in the show Siya Ke Ram. In the same year, he acted in Suryaputra Karan, in which he played the role of young Yudhisthir. 

Pravisht became even more popular with his role in the Colors TV show, Barrister Babu. Previously, he acted in the Star Plus serial, Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum and was last seen in Banno Chow Home Delivery.

ALSO READ: Exclusive! Barrister Babu fame Pravisht Mishra to play the lead in Star Plus' Yeh Hai Chahatein

His chemistry with co-star and friend Ulka Gupta was one of the main USPs of the show and fans are always excited to find out more about the two.

TellyChakkar recently caught up with the actor at the Indian Telly Awards 2023, where when asked about his social media absence, and making reels, he said, “ I am trying to make reels, but I can’t make them, it is a lot of effort, the transitions, the effects, but I will make them”.

Talking about the content he and Ulka used to make, he said, “ If someone comes up to me and says that make this reel or something, then I won’t be able to do it but if they tell me to live life then I am always up for it, and if the company is nice then, it’s all the more fun”.

He also teased the fans with a new project and said something is coming up soon.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

ALSO READ: Exclusive! Banni Chow Home Delivery’s Ulka Gupta opens up about her struggles despite her father being an actor! Read for the Full Story!

Ulka Gupta Arjit Taneja Pravisht Mishra Banni Chow Home Delivery Star Plus Siya Ka Ram Kahan Hum Kahaan Tum Barrister Babu Rajendra Chawla TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 05/04/2023 - 22:02

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Exclusive! Pravisht Mishra of Banni Chow Home Delivery has THIS to say about his social media absence and his upcoming projects! Read for more!
MUMBAI: Pravisht Mishra is a prominent actor who is known for his versatility.He has been a part of many amazing tv...
Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum: Beautiful! Shivendra and Surilii wake up in the woods, Shivendra smiles watching Surillii’s innocence
MUMBAI :  Delving into the lives of two strong-willed women from two diametrically opposing societal settings, each...
Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal: Danger! Eisha in BIG trouble as Daksh kidnaps her
MUMBAI: Colors TV’s ‘Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal’ stars Reem Sameer, Gashmeer Mahajani and Karan Kundrra in leading roles and...
Twists and Turns in Sony SAB’s Pushpa Impossible: Chirag and Prathana's disappearance leads to the questioning of Pushpa
MUMBAI:   Pushpa Impossible is a heartwarming and uplifting tale that follows the journey of a strong and determined...
JOIN SANYA MALHOTRA AND NETFLIX IN THE QUEST OF FINDING THE MISSING KATHALS! TRAILER OF KATHAL- A JACKFRUIT MYSTERY LAUNCHES TODAY!
MUMBAI :  Sanya Malhotra, in association with Sikhya Entertainment and Balaji Telefilms is back on Netflix with the...
"As an actor, I feel the only limitations that we have is what we set on ourselves" Ridhi Dogra opens up on actors being type-casted basis of medium
MUMBAI : Be it television, web series, films, and music videos Ridhi Dogra is one of the finest actors in the industry...
Recent Stories
Vijay
Fans shower love on Vijay Deverakonda's smiling pictures! Calls it, "That heart throbbing smile "
Latest Video
Related Stories
Pushpa Impossible
Twists and Turns in Sony SAB’s Pushpa Impossible: Chirag and Prathana's disappearance leads to the questioning of Pushpa
Ridhi Dogra
"As an actor, I feel the only limitations that we have is what we set on ourselves" Ridhi Dogra opens up on actors being type-casted basis of medium
Gauahar khan
Gorgeous! Gauahar Khan has managed to look MAJESTIC throughout her Pregnancy, check out some of her looks
SHIVANGI JOSHI
Big Scoop! Shivangi Joshi opens about her Re-Entry in Bekaboo, check out what she had to say
NACH BALIYE
Nach Baliye Season 10: Exclusive! Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla to grace the show?
BIGG BOSS OTT SEASON
Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 : Exclusive! MTV Splitsvilla winner Jay Dudhane to participate on the show?