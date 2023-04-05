Exclusive! Pravisht Mishra of Banni Chow Home Delivery has THIS to say about his social media absence and his upcoming projects! Read for more!

MUMBAI: Pravisht Mishra is a prominent actor who is known for his versatility.

He has been a part of many amazing tv shows. He played the character of young Ram in the show Siya Ke Ram. In the same year, he acted in Suryaputra Karan, in which he played the role of young Yudhisthir.

Pravisht became even more popular with his role in the Colors TV show, Barrister Babu. Previously, he acted in the Star Plus serial, Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum and was last seen in Banno Chow Home Delivery.

ALSO READ: Exclusive! Barrister Babu fame Pravisht Mishra to play the lead in Star Plus' Yeh Hai Chahatein

His chemistry with co-star and friend Ulka Gupta was one of the main USPs of the show and fans are always excited to find out more about the two.

TellyChakkar recently caught up with the actor at the Indian Telly Awards 2023, where when asked about his social media absence, and making reels, he said, “ I am trying to make reels, but I can’t make them, it is a lot of effort, the transitions, the effects, but I will make them”.

Talking about the content he and Ulka used to make, he said, “ If someone comes up to me and says that make this reel or something, then I won’t be able to do it but if they tell me to live life then I am always up for it, and if the company is nice then, it’s all the more fun”.

He also teased the fans with a new project and said something is coming up soon.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

ALSO READ: Exclusive! Banni Chow Home Delivery’s Ulka Gupta opens up about her struggles despite her father being an actor! Read for the Full Story!