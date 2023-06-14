EXCLUSIVE! Prithvi Tanwar to enter Dangal TV's Mast Mauli

Submitted by Harmisha Chauha... on Wed, 06/14/2023 - 10:57
Prithvi Tanwar

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television.

A lot of shows are seeing so many entries and exits.

Dangal TV has a lot of amazing shows that are entertaining the viewers.

Mast Mauli recently hit small screens and it is being loved by the fans.

The show starts Shagun Singh in the lead role.

Mast Mauli is all set to enter the show and it is none other than Prithvi Tanwar.

Nothing much is known about his character.

The show is bankrolled by Mahesh Pandey.

How excited are you for Prithvi's entry? Tell us in the comments.

Stay tuned to tellychakkar for all the latest updates.

Harmisha Chauhan Parikh's picture

About Author

Submitted by Harmisha Chauha... on Wed, 06/14/2023 - 10:57

EXCLUSIVE! Prithvi Tanwar to enter Dangal TV's Mast Mauli
