EXCLUSIVE! Priya Ahuja opens up leaving Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma for 3 months and her return, husband and the show's director Malav Rajda shares his views on the recent controversy and more

MUMBAI :Ever since Jennifer Mistry has accused Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma producer, Asit Modi of mental and sexual harassment, the show and its team have been in the headlines for various reasons.

The actress who played the role of Roshan Kaur Sodhi is no more a part of the show and stopped shooting for it weeks ago.

Apart from Jennifer, Monika Bhadoria, Priya Ahuja and the show's director Malav Rajda have also spoken about various things happening on the set.

They have shown support for Jennifer and claimed that whatever accusations the makers have imposed on the actress are false.

And now, in an exclusive interview with TellyChakkar, Priya and Malav had a lot to say about various things happening on the set.

ALSO READ: Exclusive! Monika Bhadoriya lashes out at media for wrong allegations imposed on her, shares about being tortured on the TMKOC set and much more

When asked to shed light on how actors were mistreated on the set and people used to misbehave with them, Priya said, "This has never happened to me."

On this, Malav said, "How can they misbehave with you, you were the director's wife!"

When asked if was she treated the same when she was not dating Malav, to which Priya said, "Yes, I was never treated badly even when I was not dating Malav. Initially, for two years, no one knew that we are together. Jatin calls me 'Didi'. He is like family to us. Even Sohil is like a family to us."

She added, "Neither Sohil nor Jatin and for that matter, not even Asit bhai has misbehaved with me. He never spoke rudely with me. Of course, he has avoided answering me about my role in the show. If I am a part of the show or not. He has never been bad to me even before Malav was not there in my life."

Malav also agreed to the same.

Further, when asked about Sohel and Jatin misbehaving with the cast members, Malav said, "All this never happened in front of me. It either happens on the call or in the office. It is such a big team. Dates issues are likely to happen. They are not intentional."

When Priya was asked if she was asked to sign a bond just like other actors, she said, "I was a bit lucky in this as I did not sign any contract. I worked on other projects while shooting for Taarak."

She narrated a story behind this.

"I was doing Taarak Mehta from day one. I was also doing two shows simultaneously when I signed this show. I was told that I'll only have to only shoot for 7 to 10 days in the show. There was a Ganpati sequence and I had done a considerable amount of work. I had then put my point clear that I will work on other projects also. But Asit bhai wanted me to come for the Ganpati shoot. However, I also understood his problem. Malav will also agree as festival sequences are very hectic. But I couldn't manage this show with the other two shows. I told them that I will only be able to come at a particular time. We had an argument and then I decided that I will not do the show. I left the show and for three months I wasn't there."

She continued, "I was again called after three months. I went there with my terms and conditions and did not sign any exclusive contract. He happily agreed and worked on many other projects. So, I never faced any issue."

Lastly, talking about her character and journey, "I felt that my track would have been better. In this area, I feel I faced injustice. I don't have any complaints against Asit bhai or the production."

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ: Exclusive! TMKOC’s Bawri aka Monika Bhadhoriya makes SHOCKING revelations about Dr. Haathi aka Kavi Kumar Azad’s Death