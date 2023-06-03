Exclusive! Priyamvada Kant approached for Star Bharat’s Woh Toh Hai Albelaa

MUMBAI : Rajan Shahi's show "Woh Toh Hai Albelaa" is making a lot of noise for all the right reasons. It features Shaheer Sheikh in the lead role in an all-new avatar of a happy-go-lucky guy. Hiba Nawab is paired opposite the actor in this feel-good show. This is the first time they are sharing the screen, and the audience is excited to see their chemistry.

Also read - EXCLUSIVE! Tera Mera Saath Rahe fame Priyamvada Kant opens up on her views on taking up Bigg Boss: I would definitely love to do it, I had done Splitsvilla before and had a great experience

TellyChakkar is here with some exclusive news regarding the show.

We have exclusively come to know that Priyamvada Kant has been approached for Star Bharat’s Woh Toh Hai Albelaa.

Priyamvada Kant debuted as Kaumudi with Bairi piya on Colors TV in 2010. She is most known for Tenali Rama where she played the female protagonist Sharda, Tenali Rama's wife. Priyamvada Kant won MTV Splitsvilla Season 12 along with Shrey Mittal. She played Namrata in Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala on StarPlus. She is recently known for Star Bharat’s show Tera Mera Saath Rahe, playing the role of Priya.

Would you like to watch Priyamvada Kant in Woh Toh Hai Albelaa?

Let us know in the comments below!

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Also read - EXCLUSIVE! Priyamvada Kant on playing a negative role in Star Bharat's Tera Mera Saath Rahe: It is very difficult to balance and make a negative character very likeable