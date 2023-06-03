Exclusive! Priyamvada Kant approached for Star Bharat’s Woh Toh Hai Albelaa

Rajan Shahi's show "Woh Toh Hai Albelaa" is making a lot of noise for all the right reasons. TellyChakkar is here with some exclusive news regarding the show.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 03/06/2023 - 22:26
PRIYAMVADA KANT

MUMBAI : Rajan Shahi's show "Woh Toh Hai Albelaa" is making a lot of noise for all the right reasons. It features Shaheer Sheikh in the lead role in an all-new avatar of a happy-go-lucky guy. Hiba Nawab is paired opposite the actor in this feel-good show. This is the first time they are sharing the screen, and the audience is excited to see their chemistry.

Also read -  EXCLUSIVE! Tera Mera Saath Rahe fame Priyamvada Kant opens up on her views on taking up Bigg Boss: I would definitely love to do it, I had done Splitsvilla before and had a great experience

TellyChakkar is here with some exclusive news regarding the show.

We have exclusively come to know that Priyamvada Kant has been approached for Star Bharat’s Woh Toh Hai Albelaa.

Priyamvada Kant debuted as Kaumudi with Bairi piya on Colors TV in 2010. She is most known for Tenali Rama where she played the female protagonist Sharda, Tenali Rama's wife. Priyamvada Kant won MTV Splitsvilla Season 12 along with Shrey Mittal. She played Namrata in Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala on StarPlus. She is recently known for Star Bharat’s show Tera Mera Saath Rahe, playing the role of Priya.

Would you like to watch Priyamvada Kant in Woh Toh Hai Albelaa?

Let us know in the comments below!

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Also read - EXCLUSIVE! Priyamvada Kant on playing a negative role in Star Bharat's Tera Mera Saath Rahe: It is very difficult to balance and make a negative character very likeable

Priyamvada Kant Woh Toh Hai Albelaa Tenali Rama Splitsvilla MTV Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala Tera Mera Saath Rahe Star Bharat Priya exclusive TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 03/06/2023 - 22:26

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Tanishaa Mukerji Shares Benefits and Tips from her journey with Pilates
MUMBAI:Tanishaa Mukerji keeps her fans updated about her fitness secrets while posting about her gym sessions as well....
Lock Upp Season 2: Exclusive! Hina Khan and Rubina Dilaik to be the warden of the upcoming season?
MUMBAI : TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment....
“As a newcomer it is a great thug to get such a great movie with some amazing talented people” Rohit Vikkram
MUMBAI:Upcoming movie Shubh Nikah is grabbing the attention of the fans, the trailer of the movie is getting some...
Plans and Plots! Alibaba – Ek Andaaz Andekha: Ali has a plan against the Shehzada
MUMBAI:SAB TV is out with an amazing show by Peninsula Pictures, Alibaba - Dastaan-E-Kabul. The show starred Tunisha...
Exclusive! Priyamvada Kant approached for Star Bharat’s Woh Toh Hai Albelaa
MUMBAI : Rajan Shahi's show "Woh Toh Hai Albelaa" is making a lot of noise for all the right reasons. It features...
Recent Stories
Tanishaa Mukerji Shares Benefits and Tips from her journey with Pilates
Tanishaa Mukerji Shares Benefits and Tips from her journey with Pilates

Latest Video

Related Stories
Rubina Dilaik
Lock Upp Season 2: Exclusive! Hina Khan and Rubina Dilaik to be the warden of the upcoming season?
Indian Idol Season 13: Contestants to take fitness training from renowned trainer Nawaz Modi Singhania
Indian Idol Season 13: Contestants to take fitness training from renowned trainer Nawaz Modi Singhania
The Kapil Sharma Show: Exclusive! Shahana Goswami, Tushar Acharya, and Nandita Das to grace the show to promote their upcoming m
The Kapil Sharma Show: Exclusive! Shahana Goswami, Tushar Acharya, and Nandita Das to grace the show to promote their upcoming movie Zwigato
Lock Upp Season 2: Exclusive! Ace of Space fame Om Prakash Mishra to be a part of the show?
Lock Upp Season 2: Exclusive! Ace of Space fame Om Prakash Mishra to be a part of the show?
As Sony TV's MasterChef India reaches Abu Dhabi, Gurkirat Singh and Nayanjyoti Saikia's Arabic dish gives the judges a taste of
As Sony TV's MasterChef India reaches Abu Dhabi, Gurkirat Singh and Nayanjyoti Saikia's Arabic dish gives the judges a taste of UAE!
Gurkirat
Master Chef India Season 7: Gurkirat does a big goof-up; upsets the judges of the show