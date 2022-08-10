Exclusive! Priyanka Choudhary and Harshad Chopda to collaborate on a project together?

MUMBAI:Tellychakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

Priyanka Choudhary and Harshad Chopda are two big names in the television industry who have a massive fan following.

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary is a popular actress on television and she rose to fame with her performance as Tejo in Udaariyan.

The actress became a household name and she built a massive fan following who bestowed a lot of love and support on her.

Recently, she quit the serial as the show took a leap and the fans missed her on television.

The actress had entered the Bigg Boss house as one of the participants in the show. Fans were excited to see her on the show.

On the other hand, Harshad Chopda has been in the business for more than a decade and he is well know the personality of television.

He is best known for his role in serials like Bepannah, Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil, Tere Liye, Left Right Left etc.

Today he has a massive fan following and is loved by one and all the fans are loving him as Dr. Abhimanyu in the most successful show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

The fans would love to see Priyanka and Harshad together on a project as the two have never worked with each other.

As per sources, Priyanka and Harshad will be collaborating for a project together though there is no confirmation on the same.

Not much is known about the project but this will be the first time they would be seen together.

The fans would be super excited to see them together on screen as there is no doubt that they would be making a lovely pair.

What do you think of this new pair?

Do let us know in the comments below.



