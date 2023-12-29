Exclusive: Producer Rajan Shahi opens up on the reason why Samar’s death was important in the storyline of Anupamaa!

In an exclusive conversation Shahi, TellyChakkar engaged in a conversation to know the thought process behind Samar’s death, the leap, among many other interesting details.
Anupamaa

MUMBAI : Star Plus' show Anupamaa has reached a great height of success. Produced by Rajan Shahi, the show features Rupali Ganguly in the leading role along with Gaurav Khanna who plays the role of Anuj in the show.

Anupamaa has entered a leap recently. 

(Also Read: Wow: Rupali Ganguly was overwhelmed and left teary-eyed as Rajan Shahi’s mother awards her for making Anupamaa the best show for women’s empowerment!

When asked about Samar’s death Shahi mentioned, “We already knew about when the show will take a dip. Like when we showed Anupamaa preparing to go to the USA, the audience was excited but when that did not happen it is obvious that the audience will feel that after reaching such a high point nothing happened. But if we hadn’t showcased Anupamaa planning to go to the USA back then, her being there right now would not have been justified. Similar is with Samar’s death that when this happened at the time of a festivity, it looked more like a mother could not even protect her son. But we think about things and churn stories looking at the longer picture in mind.

It is impossible to be number one consistently as there will be a pick up and a drop when it comes to long running shows.”

There is a lot of hearsay about actors of the shows throwing tantrums that Shahi hinted about.

When asked about the same, Shahi elaborated, “I have an excellent equation with my actors. I know that there is a set of people who are constantly trying to malign the image using DKP’s name but I only hope that as much as bad mouthing that this group does, I hope we work so much harder that there are a larger number of people who can negate this. I have always said that I have a great relationship with all my actors.

I have worked with Mahesh Bhatt for years now and he believed in the philosophy of showing humility and respecting the actors craft and working with them.” 

(Also Read: EXCLUSIVE! Rajan Shahi has the most EPIC response to the trollers of Anupamaa, says, ''It feels great that they are giving us their precious time from their busy lives''

Well said Rajan Shahi!

About Author

