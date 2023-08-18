EXCLUSIVE! Rajan Shahi has the most EPIC response to the trollers of Anupamaa, says, ''It feels great that they are giving us their precious time from their busy lives''

MUMBAI: Rajan Shahi is a well known name and personality of the entertainment world.

He has been in the industry for several years and has been entertaining the viewers with some amazing shows.

Sapna Babul Ka - Bidaai, Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke, Aayi Kuthe Kai Karte, Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Chaand Chupa Badala Mein, and Tere Sheher Mein among others are the shows that he ha produced so far.

But before he turned into a producer, Rajan Shahi has directed many popular shows like Saat Phere: Saloni Ka Safar, Ghar Ki Laxmi Betiyaan and Maayaka.

Well, the ace director and producer recently launched a new show titled Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si which stars Mohit Malik and Sayli Salunkhe in the lead roles.

We all know that Rajan Shahi and his team never fails to celebrate their success and achievements.

While we have seen how the cast and crew on the set parties hard on special occasions.

But Rajan Shahi follows a different trend and is often seen conducting havana and puja on the sets of his shows to bring positive vibes.

In a recent interaction with TellyChakkar Rajan Shahi opened up on the same.

When asked about his trend of conducting puja on the set, he said, ''I have been doing this for almost 16 to 17 years ever since I started off with my own production house. We conduct such puja every few months. I believe that my hard work won't pay off if I don't have immense support from my family, parents and God's blessings. It gives a divine touch to whatever we do. Sometimes, we forget to thank God as we are so busy in our lives.''

He added, ''Sudhanshu is a very spiritual person. In fact, the entire cast of Anupamaa is very spiritual. It feels great.''

Addressing the trollers who make reels on certain scenes of the show, Rajan Shahi said, ''I always thank the trollers who make reels, taunt the show, say good or bad things as they are taking out some time from their busy lives for our show Anupamaa. It feels great that they are giving their precious time not just to Anupamaa but also for Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.''

Well said, Rajan Shahi!

