EXCLUSIVE! Producers Nilanjana Purkayasstha and Herumb Khot spill beans on bringing a show like Dhadkan Zindaggi Kii, share their thought process behind it, and much more

MUMBAI: Sony TV is gearing up for a new show named Dhadkan Zindaggi Kii in a few days' time.

The show's promos are out and it is getting a terrific response from the viewers.

The makers have come up with such a unique concept and the expectations of the viewers are quite high.

The show's producers Herumb Khot and Nilanjana Purkayastha have come together to entertain the viewers with the series and also spread an eye-opening message for everyone.

In an exclusive interview with TellyChakkar, Herumb and Nilanjana spoke at length about Dhadkan and much more.

Viewers' expectations, show's unique concept...

Nilanjana: We have got great backing from the channel. The channel has given us the freedom to tell our stories. The kind of confidence that the channel has shown on the show is overwhelming for us. There was no discussion about the TRPs or ratings.

Thoughts on the TRP game

Nilanjana: Primarily, we are storytellers and producers later. Of course, we want people to like us and our show. We want the viewers to like or hate the show but not ignore it.

Dhadkan won't be telecast just at 10 PM on TV. It will also stream on Sonyliv and also on YouTube. It has a life that goes beyond TRPs. That's the good thing about where we are today for all the shows. Most TV shows have an online presence. I think we will reach the audience.

Thought behind bringing such a show

Herumbh: My thought behind it is very simple. Doctors are superhuman. And behind-the-scenes just take a look at what they do. And especially in times right now, it's very important.

Nilanjana: The other underlying thought behind Dhadkan is that it's time that we get out of the echo chamber that is created by television. There are women who step out of their homes to work. There are challenges there. It's not easy. And working women are not villains. They are 'Sheroes'.

The show stars Additi Gupta and Rohit Purohit in the lead roles.

Sony TV’s Dhadkan will be hitting the small screens on 6th December at 10 PM.

