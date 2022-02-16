EXCLUSIVE! Puru Chibber opens up taking up Sony SAB's show Sab Satrangi, shares about his bond with Mohit Kumar, says, "Both of us have a great tuning on the set" and much more

MUMBAI : After entertaining us with a number of amazing shows over the past several years, Sony SAB is back with a brand new show soon.

The new show is titled Sab Satrangi and has hit the small screens a few days ago.

Sab Satrangi is a completely different show with a fresh concept.

The show stars Puru Chibber, Mohit Kumar, Satyajit Sharma, Joyoshree Arora, Dayashankar Pandey, among others in pivotal roles.

TellyChakkar got in touch with one of the actors of the show Puru Chibber who will be seen in a pivotal role.

Puru is seen playing the role of Deepak Maurya aka Deepu in the series. He is Mohit Kumar's Manu's elder brother.

Your character in Sab Satrangi seems quite interesting. What made you choose this role? Any special preparations you did to make your character look extremely unique?

I just chose this role because Saurabh sir who is the producer and the director of the show, we did a web show last year. We had a very good working relationship. So, when he told me about this character, I thought he will never offer me something which I don't deserve. I said yes to the role and that's how I prepared for the role.

I started preparing for the role by reading about it. We have to speak as per the Lucknowi people.

How relatable is your character to you in real life?

The naughtiness of the character is quite relatable to me.

The show is also in the lines of comedy, has that been challenging for you?

Every character I play comes with a challenge. So, if it's challenging, you work harder for it and it is even more satisfied with the craft. However, it's fun.

Fans are already loving your and Mohit Kumar's on-screen camaraderie. How has been your experience working with him and how did you develop a rapport?

It's amazing to know that fans are loving my and Mohit's chemistry. It is great to work with him. I think off-screen we all are very comfortable with each other, that's why on-screen we actually look like a family. Both me and Mohit have great tuning and we have a lot of fun on the set.

Sab Satrangi has hit the small screens from 7th February onwards!

