Exclusive! Pyar Ke Saat Vachan Dharampatnii actor Fahmaan Khan roped in for Karan Johar's next ?

MUMBAI: Actor Fahmaan Khan has become a household name with his character Aryan Singh Rathore in Star Plus’ Imlie.

His sizzling chemistry with Sumbul Toqueer Khan aka Imlie has garnered a lot of audience's attention. Fans love their pair and tag them as #AryLie and #SumAan.

His journey so far is commendable. He began his career with modeling and theatre and later on, with constant hard work, made his TV debut in the year 2015. He rose to fame with his performance in the serial Imlie.

Apart from this, Fahmaan auditioned for MTV’s reality show Roadies but unfortunately, did not garner the expected success.

These days, he is grabbing headlines for his performance in COLORS serial Pyar Ke Saat Vachan Dharampatnii, where fans love him as Ravi and give him a thumbs up.

ALSO READ : Exclusive! Fahmaan Khan talks about heartbreaks and reveals about his love story that never saw a “Happy Ending”

As per sources, Fahmaan Khan has been roped in for Karan Johar's next.

Not much is known about his role but he would be playing a pivotal role.

Well, there is no doubt that Fahmaan Khan with his hardwork and talent has come this far and today he would be starring in a Karan Johar movie.

For any actor working with Karan Johar is like a dream come true moment. The project will stream on Netflix.

Fahmaan’s fans are super excited to see the actor in a big banner movie.

Are you excited to see Fahmaan Khan in a Karan Johar movie?

Do let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates from the world of Television and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ : EXCLUSIVE! Fahmaan Khan opens up on his struggling days and shares why he take up reality shows, says "I am not in love with the concept"