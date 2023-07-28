EXCLUSIVE! Qubool Hai actress Seema Anand and Abhi Sharma roped in for Nazara TV's Dharmputra Nandini

Seema Anand and Abhi Sharma bag Dipika Chikhlia's upcoming show Dharmputra Nandini for Nazara TV.
MUMBAI : TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television.

A lot of shows are seeing so many entries and exits.

Also Read-Exclusive! Mast Mauli fame Shagun Singh to play the lead in DCT productions next’s next Dharamputra Nandini for Nazara TV!

Nazara TV has a lot of amazing shows that are entertaining the viewers.

Apart from the existing shows, the channel is now gearing up for a new show soon. 

The channel is coming up with a new show titled Dharmputra Nandini.

The show will be produced by actress Dipika Chikhlia and TellyChakkar has exclusively known that actors like Abhi Sharma and Seema Anand are roped in for the series. 

Nothing much is known about their characters yet. 

Seema has previously starred in shows like Qubool Hai, Kaisa Yeh Ishq Hai, and Hum Hai Na among others.  

The show will also star Shagun Singh in a pivotal role. 

How excited are you for Dharmputra Nandini? Tell us in the comments.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

Also Read-Exclusive! Ayaz Khan roped in for Dangal TV’s Mast Mauli as a negative lead

Submitted by Harmisha Chauhan on Fri, 07/28/2023 - 15:34

