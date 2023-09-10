Exclusive! Raajveer Dey speaks about Prince and Gautam’s fight and shares his experience working with Sonu Sood

MUMBAI: MTV Roadies is one of the longest-running and most-viewed reality shows. This youth show has an immense fan following and many dream about becoming a Roadie.

However, being a Roadie is not a piece of cake. Right from group interviews to personal interview rounds, it takes a lot to be on a journey of becoming a Roadie and winning the title.

Last season, the concept had been changed. The ‘life’ of the show, Rannvijay wasn’t a part of it. The actor was replaced by Sonu Sood.

Sonu Sood has returned as the host for the new season and he is doing a fantastic job!

This season, the concept of gang leaders is back; Rhea Chakraborty, Prince Narula, and Gautam Gulati are the new leaders of the season.

The show is doing exceptionally well and is grabbing the headlines for the continued fights between Prince, Gautam and Rhea.

Rajveer Dey was one of the strong contestants of the show and he impressed the audience and the gang leaders.

He belonged to Gautam's team and he did play the game well. His elimination came as a shock as eleven contestants voted him out of the game and he came out with a positive attitude.

Tellychakkar got in touch with Rajveer and asked him what he thinks of Gautam and Prince's fight and his experience on working with Sonu Sood?

How was your experience working with Sonu Sood?

He is a fantastic human being to know, so down to earth in my audition round also I had mentioned how I got stuck in Goa and Sonu helped me to come back through social media and through him I reached home. Today’s time everyone does work for a reason but he does it without a reason and that's why everyone loves him and he is our idol.

What will be your fondest memory from Roadies that you will cherish for life?

There was a task given where we had to eat chat or chaata, from our gang if anyone gave the wrong answer then they would get slapped. So during that task they told me I can save my immunity but I didn't save it. I chose Karam and if I had saved the immunity then our gang would have lost the coins and I knew I wasn't saved and would be targeted and I have made good relations that's why I didn't take the immunity and that time everyone gave me love and clapped for me, Gautam sir told me that he loves me. My gang liked what I did and they became closer to me.

What do you have to say about Prince and Gautam’s fight?

I just wanted to say that the fight that took place was like Prince isn't scared of anyone and he speaks his heart out. But when Gautam speaks he thinks and then speaks there is some filter which Prince doesn't have. He thinks he is desi and hence doesn't have a filter with him at the same time Gautam will have some filter and he is very calm. So as usual Prince doesn't think and say and then Gautam was hurt with the things he had said and that's why the fight took place.

Well, there is no doubt that Rajveer Dey was a strong contestant of the show and unfortunately his journey came to an end.

