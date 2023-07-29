EXCLUSIVE! Rachana Mistry opens up on how life has changed post Na Umra Ki Seema Ho, opens up on striking work-life balance, says, ''I don't think I am balancing it well and I would love to learn from the experienced people''

MUMBAI : Rachana Mistry is currently ruling several hearts with her stellar performance as Vidhi in Star Bharat's popular drama series Na Umra Ki Seema Ho.

The actress is paired opposite TV's handsome hunk Iqbal Khan who is playing the role of Dev in the show.

Rachana and Iqbal's chemistry is loved by the viewers and they have become everyone's favourite jodi.

Well, Na Umra Ki Seema Ho which was launched last year is doing quite well on small screens.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Rachana who spoke about performing with a senior actor Iqbal Khan, her life after Na Umra Ki Seema Ho and much more.

Vidhi has become a household name. How has Na Umra Ki Seema Ho changed your life as an actor?

It is true that Vidhi has become a household name. I have always received a lot of appreciation and I am very thankful to everyone. There are fans who have walked up to me in public places and recognised me as Vidhi. It's such a beautiful feeling. I have realized how nicely we as actors have included ourselves in their lives. As an actor, this show will always be special to me and be very close to my heart. I have learnt so much both personally and professionally. It has been an amazing journey. This show has changed my life as a person and as an actor in a very good way.

It's nothing new about young actresses being paired opposite actors who are older in age. How did you make yourself comfortable with Iqbal? Was there hesitation or nervousness, specially performing romantic scenes?

Initially, I was nervous as for me he was 'The Iqbal Khan'. Being paired opposite him was obviously a big deal for me. I was really excited to play Vidhi to Devrat raichand. I was really nervous. I was in school when I saw him on TV. It was different to me to see him in person and shoot with him. I was very nervous and also very excited because I knew I would learn a lot. Honestly, everything was put to an ease by Iqbal sir. He is a gem of a person. He made me his friend. Things become easy and very smooth when you are friends with your co-star. Iqbal sir was so welcoming. He is so down-to-earth.

TV is a hectic medium to work with. How do you balance work and personal life?

I am still learning and if anyone knows how to strike a balance then please let me know (laughs). Honestly, TV is a very hectic medium and balancing personal life with me playing the lead is something I need to learn from the experts. As of now, I think I am blessed with an amazing support of family, friends and a partner. They demand very little time from me. That is a very sweet thing. They all make it very easy for me. I don't think I am balancing it well and I would love to learn from the experienced people.

Well said, Rachana!

