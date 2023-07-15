Exclusive! RadhaKrishn actor Kuunal Gaud roped in for Shemaroo Umang’s show Gauna ek Pratha

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

Many television serials have been launched on Shemaroo Umang and the audience are loving each show.

One such show is “Gauna Ek Pratha” which premiered just a week ago and the show stars Krutika Desai as Gehna, Rohit Purohit as Gaurav, and Pravati Sehgal as Urvashi in the lead roles.

The show is produced by Yash A Patnaik and Mamta Patnaik under the banner of Inspire Films Entertainment Private Limited.

As per sources, RadhaKrishn actor Kuunal Gaud has been roped in for the show.

He would be essaying the character of Ronnie who would be negative lead, he will be the brother of the character Urvashi.

Kuunal Gaud is best known for his role in Star Bharat’s RadhaKrishn and now he would be seen in Shemaroo Umang’s show Gauna ek Pratha.

Well, it will be interesting to see what new twists and turns he would bring to the show.

These days the storyline is very interesting and hence the audience is hooked on to it.

Are you excited to see Kuunal in the show?

Do let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

