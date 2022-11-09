EXCLUSIVE! Raj Premi and Arup Paul to be seen in Dangal TV's upcoming show by Rashmi Sharma Telefilms

Rashmi Sharma Telefilms is gearing up for a brand new show on Dangal TV. Actress Jaya Ojha is roped in for the show to play a pivotal role.

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 09/11/2022 - 15:20
EXCLUSIVE! Raj Premi and Arup Paul to be seen in Dangal TV's upcoming show by Rashmi Sharma Telefilms

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update.
We have always been at the forefront of giving you all the latest happenings in the world of television.

Well, ever since the year 2022 has kickstarted, a lot of new TV shows have been launched. 

Several renowned and also new production houses have come up with a variety of shows so far. 

Rashmi Sharma Telefilms is known for producing some amazing shows for many years. 

Well, the popular production house is now gearing up for a brand new show. 

The untitled show will be airing on Dangal TV. 

And now, we have an exclusive update that actors like Raj Premi and Arup Paul have bagged the show. 

Nothing much is known about Raj and Arup's characters  yet. 

Both Raj and Arup have starred in several TV shows.

ALSO READ: Exclusive! Sheetal Ranjankar and Alka Singh bag Rashmi Sharma Telefilms' next on Dangal TV

We had previously reported about actors like Sheetal Ranjankar, Alka Singh, Trupti Mishra, Vin Rana among others being a part of the show. 

How excited are you for this show? Tell us in the comments. 

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates,

ALSO READ: Breaking News! Vin Rana and Trupti Mishra bag Rashmi Sharma Telefilms' next on Dangal TV

Trupti Mishra Jaya Bhattacharya Vin Rana Rashmi Sharma Telefilms Dangal TV Sheetal Ranjankar Alka Singh Jaya Ojha Raj Premi Arup Paul
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 09/11/2022 - 15:20

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Rasika Dugal: Women-centric content previously was just an act of tokenism
MUMBAI : With women power taking the lead in the digital space with shows such as 'Delhi Crime' and 'Mirzapur', actress...
Action, gore, good acting: 'Vikram Vedha' trailer promises a feast
MUMBAI: The trailer of the upcoming film 'Vikram Vedha', which stars Saif Ali Khan and Hrithik Roshan in the titular...
Kapil Sharma asks Sargun if she tosses a coin before selecting projects
MUMBAI: As Sargun Mehta returns to 'The Kapil Sharma Show' as a guest, the host gets busy pulling her leg and asking...
EXCLUSIVE! Krushag Ghuge opens up on bagging Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, shares his experience of working with the star cast, says, ''Nakuul sir is extremely sweet and humble"
MUMBAI :  Sony TV's Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 is one of the most watched and popular drama series on small screens.  The...
Must Read! “The audience is going to connect with the kids as every contestant is so good! Their every song will touch the people’s hearts” - Shankar Mahadevan
MUMBAI : Sa Re Ga Ma Pa is one of the most oldest and popular singing reality shows on the small screen.The talent on...
EXCLUSIVE! Raj Premi and Arup Paul to be seen in Dangal TV's upcoming show by Rashmi Sharma Telefilms
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update. We have always been at the forefront of giving you...
Recent Stories
Action, gore, good acting: 'Vikram Vedha' trailer promises a feast
Action, gore, good acting: 'Vikram Vedha' trailer promises a feast
Latest Video