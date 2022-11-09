EXCLUSIVE! Raj Premi and Arup Paul to be seen in Dangal TV's upcoming show by Rashmi Sharma Telefilms

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update.

Well, ever since the year 2022 has kickstarted, a lot of new TV shows have been launched.

Several renowned and also new production houses have come up with a variety of shows so far.

Rashmi Sharma Telefilms is known for producing some amazing shows for many years.

Well, the popular production house is now gearing up for a brand new show.

The untitled show will be airing on Dangal TV.

And now, we have an exclusive update that actors like Raj Premi and Arup Paul have bagged the show.

Nothing much is known about Raj and Arup's characters yet.

Both Raj and Arup have starred in several TV shows.

We had previously reported about actors like Sheetal Ranjankar, Alka Singh, Trupti Mishra, Vin Rana among others being a part of the show.

