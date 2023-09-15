EXCLUSIVE! Raja Chaudhary opens up on why he never revealed his side of story to the world just like ex-wife Shweta Tiwari, says, ''What's the use of that when my marriage and relationship is over?''

Raja Chaudhary opens up on Shweta Tiwari's allegations against him, reveals why he never spoke about it in public and much more.
Raja Chaudhary

MUMBAI :  Raja Chaudhary is a well-known name in the television and Bhojpuri industry. 

He is the ex-husband of popular TV actress Shweta Tiwari. 

Raja and Shweta were married for several years before the couple ended up divorcing.

Shweta and Raja have a daughter together who now all grown up to be a beautiful diva. 

Palak Tiwari has also walked on the footsteps of her mother and set her foot in the entertainment world. 

Shweta had openly accused Raja for domestic violence and imposed many more shocking allegations. 

In an exclusive interview with TellyChakkar, Raja spoke about the same. 

When asked if he regrets taking certain steps in his life, he said, ''One of my friend said that we end up taking certain decisions as per our frame of mind at that time. Why to regret that? What's done is done and we can't change anything about that. In future, we can do something that we haven't done yet.''

Shedding light on how people's perception has changed towards him, he said, ''There are so many people in the unit where I work change their way when they see me coming. They have a certain kind of perception about me. The way I have been portrayed, people have had a mindset about me in that way. I have always ignored all of this as I don't care.''

When asked if he never felt to reveal his side of story in front of the world, Raja said, ''What's the use of that when my marriage and relationship is over. There is a possibility that all the things were true but that time was different. I was not able to accept the fact that my near ones have left me and I used to end up going to them again and again.''

He added, ''I used to go there in any state and mostly when I was drunk. So, whenever a drunk man does anything, it is wrong. My kid must be scared. I was hurling abuses outside the house asking to open the door. She was not ready to let me in. Anyone would be scared seeing this. So, I took it all upon me and accepted that I made mistakes. I feel good about it.''

