Exclusive! Bigg Boss Season 2 first runner-up Raja Chaudhary roped in for Dangal’s upcoming show

MUMBAI :TellChakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

These days many shows are being launched with new concepts and new storylines.

Dangal TV is known for bringing new shows on television with unique stories.

Yet again, it is coming up with a new show which is an untitled show.

As per sources, Bigg Boss Season 2 first runner-up Raja Chaudhary has been roped in for the show.

ALSO READ : Shocking! Raja Chaudhary opens up on his divorce battle, being deserted by parents and missing daughter Palak Tiwari

Not much is known about his character but he would be playing a pivotal role in the serial.

He would be returning back to Tv after ten years.

Raja has made headlines for all the wrong reasons, first during Bigg Boss Season 2 he rose to fame where he emerged as the first runner-up.

Then he made headlines for his divorce with Shwetha Tiwari and recently he was seen on social media promoting his daughter Palak Tiwari’s debut movie “Kisi Ki Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan”

Well, finally he is back to acting and will be seen on the screen am sure his fans are super excited to watch him on screen.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ: Really! Shweta Tiwari's ex husband Raja Chaudhary remarried this Mumbai based professional after divorce