Exclusive! Rajaa Betaa fame Sharanpreet Kaur Matharoo ENTERS Star Bharat's Gud Se Meetha Ishq

Gud Se Meetha Ishq is going great for the viewers. Fans are loving the pairing of Ishaan and Pankhuri and now a new member is all set to join the cast of the show in a pivotal role.

Submitted by Riddhi Vyas on Thu, 07/21/2022 - 13:45
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with an exciting update from the world of entertainment.

Also read: EXCLUSIVE! Shantanu Monga ENTERS Star Bharat's Gud Se Meetha Ishq

While every day, our diligent scribes are fishing for the latest updates and ongoings in the Entertainment industry to bring to our readers, today, we bring to you yet another piece of exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

Star Bharat has already been making some intriguing shows and has a major lineup soon.

Gud Se Meetha Ishq is going great for the viewers. Fans are loving the pairing of Ishaan and Pankhuri and now a new member is all set to join the cast of the show in a pivotal role. Rajaa Betaa fame actress Sharanpreet Kaur Matharoo is all set to enter the show. Further details are yet to be disclosed. We can't wait to see what the actor has to unveil in this show.

Also read : EXCLUSIVE! Shantanu Monga opens up on his negative role in Gud Se Meetha Ishq, shares about his views on getting stereotyped for playing dark character and much more

Well, before her, Bade Acche Lagte Hai's Shantanu Monga has entered the show as the negative con man bringing changes in the lives of all.

For more exciting updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Submitted by Riddhi Vyas on Thu, 07/21/2022 - 13:45

