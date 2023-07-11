Exclusive! Rajan Shahi and Deepa Shahi have a unique perspective on festive gifting, urging people to share kindness with those less fortunate, saying “We tell people now, don’t send us gifts, for the past two or three years”!

Rajan Shahi has three shows that are doing very well, and Yeh Rishta Has been a staple in the TV industry for a long time, contributing to and successfully running generations.
Submitted by Aayushi Hemnani on Tue, 11/07/2023 - 14:00
Rajan Shahi

MUMBAI :  Producer and director Rajan Shahi is no stranger to fame and currently has the top running shows in the country to his wall of achievements. 

Rajan Shahi has three shows that are doing very well, and Yeh Rishta Has been a staple in the TV industry for a long time, contributing to and successfully running generations. 

The whole of Director’s Kut Productions has become a pivotal production house in terms of changing the landscape of storytelling.

ALSO READ: Shivam Khajuria, aka Rohit, from the Star Plus show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, gives us an insight into his character and how he was casted for the show

With the festive season coming up, gifts and gifting are a very big part of our culture, But Rajan Shahi has a unique and kind thought and he suggests that we should not give gifts to each other but spread the festival of joy without those who are a little less fortunate in life and share our abundancies with them. 

But this thought of kindness is not just his own, but one instilled but his mother, Producer Deepa Shahi as well.

He recently took to Instagram to share the thought of donating gifts and money to the needy instead of sending gifts to them. 

In an exclusive conversation with TellyChakkar, he revealed why he and his mother decided to follow through on this thought, he said, “I can say that we have started this thing in our company for the past two years, that Diwali or any festival for that matter is a time where you want to give your best wishes and blessings to everyone, and this especially gives outwards to humanity, to animals, to anyone in need. Over the years I felt that is turning into just outgoing and gifts and somewhere the essence of the festival gets over you know, everybody is spending so much money and we are giving gifts to each other and to people who have everything by God's grace and we should turn our focus to people who are not that privileged, and people who don’t celebrate festivals because they don’t have money or the means to do it, or to the voiceless animals on the street. So, the practice that was started by my mother 2 years ago, was that why not make this festival special for those people, the essence of the festival is to spread joy and prosperity so why not help them celebrate the festivals through means of money or gifts, or anything that can make the festivals like Diwali, Christmas, Eid, New Years a happy one for them.”

He further said, “ So, we have decided to donate an X amount, give our blessings, say prayers, and share the joy on their behalf to any charity that is in need, and which have been doing for animal shelters or charities for the underprivileged so that the festival becomes a joyous one for them. A small token or gesture goes to them and it helps brighten their life and happiness. Because a lot of money is being given and shared amongst people who already have something, we tell people now, don’t send us gifts, for the past two or three years, we tell them if they want to do something, give it to a charity in our name, or any needy person so that their Diwali becomes special and we get the blessings, so My mother Deepa Shahi and I decided this two years back”. 

The thought and the gesture are kind of wonderful and we hope that more and more people will get inspired by it and do the same.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

ALSO READ: Exclusive! Pranali Rathod talks about the first scene with Harshad Chopda, reveals she is emotional about the character ending, and shares her experiences on handling trolls


 

Samridhi Shukla Shehzada Dhami Rajan Shahi Directors Kut Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Anupama Sapna Babul Ka...Bidaai Woh Toh Hai Albela Rajan Shahi Shows YRKKH WTHA TellyChakkar new show Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si Deepa Shahi
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Aayushi Hemnani's picture

About Author

Submitted by Aayushi Hemnani on Tue, 11/07/2023 - 14:00

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Sunny Leone, Neil Nitin Mukesh & Esha Gupta turn judges for unique mentor-based reality show ‘Glam Fame’
Mumbai: A sizzling and transformative journey through the world of fashion and glamour has been set in motion as...
OMG! Police officer’s son sent Mukesh Ambani death threats via email ID created in the name of Pakistani cricketer Shadab Khan
MUMBAI : Mukesh Ambani is one of the Richest and most influential people in the world. His and his family’s fame and...
Guess Who? Parth Samthaan’s unconventional chemistry with THIS YouTuber is highly appreciated!
MUMBAI : Parth Samthaan is one of the most loved celebrities on television. He has been a part of some very popular...
Aww! Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s daughter Raha’s birthday party glimpses are here
MUMBAI : Ranbir and Alia are one of the most popular star couples of this generation. Not only are they a powerhouse of...
Audience Verdict: Neil Bhatt should be awarded for the way he takes care of his wife Aishwarya Sharma!
MUMBAI : Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma met on the sets of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin on Star Plus and fell head...
Ranbir Kapoor to have his biggest ever release in USA with Animal releasing in more than 888 screens
MUMBAI : Sandeep Reddy Vanga directed Animal starring Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles is touted...
Recent Stories
Mukesh ambani
OMG! Police officer’s son sent Mukesh Ambani death threats via email ID created in the name of Pakistani cricketer Shadab Khan
Latest Video
Related Stories
Parth Samthaan
Guess Who? Parth Samthaan’s unconventional chemistry with THIS YouTuber is highly appreciated!
Neil Bhatt
Audience Verdict: Neil Bhatt should be awarded for the way he takes care of his wife Aishwarya Sharma!
Chand Jalne Laga
Chand Jalne Laga: Netizens are head over heels in love with Kanika Mann and Vishal Aditya Singh’s chemistry in the Colors’ show!
Mudit Nayyar
Exclusive! I want to take up a project which is off-beat and unconventional, I am open to OTT as well: Keh Doon Tumhein actor Mudit Nayyar
Television
Television actors v/s OTT stars on COLORS’ ‘BIGG BOSS’: The housemates of Dil and Dum makaan scramble for ration!
Zara Khan
Exclusive! Zara Khan roped in for Zee TV’s Ikk Kudi Punjab Di!