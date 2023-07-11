Exclusive! Rajan Shahi and Deepa Shahi have a unique perspective on festive gifting, urging people to share kindness with those less fortunate, saying “We tell people now, don’t send us gifts, for the past two or three years”!

MUMBAI : Producer and director Rajan Shahi is no stranger to fame and currently has the top running shows in the country to his wall of achievements.

Rajan Shahi has three shows that are doing very well, and Yeh Rishta Has been a staple in the TV industry for a long time, contributing to and successfully running generations.

The whole of Director’s Kut Productions has become a pivotal production house in terms of changing the landscape of storytelling.

ALSO READ: Shivam Khajuria, aka Rohit, from the Star Plus show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, gives us an insight into his character and how he was casted for the show

With the festive season coming up, gifts and gifting are a very big part of our culture, But Rajan Shahi has a unique and kind thought and he suggests that we should not give gifts to each other but spread the festival of joy without those who are a little less fortunate in life and share our abundancies with them.

But this thought of kindness is not just his own, but one instilled but his mother, Producer Deepa Shahi as well.

He recently took to Instagram to share the thought of donating gifts and money to the needy instead of sending gifts to them.

In an exclusive conversation with TellyChakkar, he revealed why he and his mother decided to follow through on this thought, he said, “I can say that we have started this thing in our company for the past two years, that Diwali or any festival for that matter is a time where you want to give your best wishes and blessings to everyone, and this especially gives outwards to humanity, to animals, to anyone in need. Over the years I felt that is turning into just outgoing and gifts and somewhere the essence of the festival gets over you know, everybody is spending so much money and we are giving gifts to each other and to people who have everything by God's grace and we should turn our focus to people who are not that privileged, and people who don’t celebrate festivals because they don’t have money or the means to do it, or to the voiceless animals on the street. So, the practice that was started by my mother 2 years ago, was that why not make this festival special for those people, the essence of the festival is to spread joy and prosperity so why not help them celebrate the festivals through means of money or gifts, or anything that can make the festivals like Diwali, Christmas, Eid, New Years a happy one for them.”

He further said, “ So, we have decided to donate an X amount, give our blessings, say prayers, and share the joy on their behalf to any charity that is in need, and which have been doing for animal shelters or charities for the underprivileged so that the festival becomes a joyous one for them. A small token or gesture goes to them and it helps brighten their life and happiness. Because a lot of money is being given and shared amongst people who already have something, we tell people now, don’t send us gifts, for the past two or three years, we tell them if they want to do something, give it to a charity in our name, or any needy person so that their Diwali becomes special and we get the blessings, so My mother Deepa Shahi and I decided this two years back”.

The thought and the gesture are kind of wonderful and we hope that more and more people will get inspired by it and do the same.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

ALSO READ: Exclusive! Pranali Rathod talks about the first scene with Harshad Chopda, reveals she is emotional about the character ending, and shares her experiences on handling trolls



