Exclusive! Rajiv Adatia reveals if he is going to become an actor and also talks about doing another reality show

Rajiv rose to fame with his participation in Bigg Boss Season 15 and was known as the entertainer of the house. Tellychakkar got in touch with the him to ask if he is doing another reality show and whether he will be trying his luck in acting.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Wed, 03/15/2023 - 03:45
Exclusive! Rajiv Adatia reveals if he is going to become an actor and also talks about doing another reality show

MUMBAI:Rajiv Adatia rose to fame with his stint in Bigg Boss 15 and the audience loved his game plan. He entertained the audience with his humor.

He had grabbed headlines for his friendship with Umar, Karan Kundrra, and the love for his sister Shamita Shetty. But, when he was eliminated from the show, fans were disappointed.

Rajiv was one of the very entertaining contestants in Bigg Boss. He was last seen as a contestant in the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12, where he nailed all the stunts and also entertained the audiences.

The actor is quite active on social media and he keeps sharing funny videos to keep his fans and audience entertained.

Tellychakkar got in touch with the actor and asked him if he is doing another reality show and whether he will be trying his luck in acting.

ALSO READ :Bigg Boss 15: Exclusive! Rajiv Adatia talks about his equation with Shamita and also reveals that he wouldn’t like to keep any contact with Miesha and Ishaan

Which is the next reality show you will do?

I don’t want to do everything together. I have done two reality shows and now, I'm on a break. But within two months, I will announce something.

Will you be trying something in acting?

Acting is something I wanted to do since I went to drama school in London. and I have learned acting and will want to explore something about it.

Tell us about a secret that you and Neha Adhvik Mahajan must have done.

She is a very sweet girl and I haven’t done much masti with her as much I have done with her husband Adhvik.

Well, there is no doubt that the audience misses watching Rajiv on-screen and would want to see him soon.

For more news from the world of entertainment, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ:Must Read! Bigg Boss 15's Rajiv Adatia bids adieu to Mumbai, has a star studded Soiree, Gauahar Khan, Arjun Bijlani and more attend! Details Inside !

 

 

RAJIV ADATIA Khatron Ke Khiladi Bigg Boss 15 Big Boss Endemol. Salman Khan Rohit Shetty Colors Voot TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Wed, 03/15/2023 - 03:45

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Tony Kakkar praises 'Indian Idol 13' contestant: Your voice has a wide range
MUMBAI:Singer Tony Kakkar, known for his tracks like 'Mohabbat Barsa De', 'Sawan Aaya Hai', 'Ek Do Teen Chaar', 'Khuda...
Must Read! Check out the list of web series made on different sports
MUMBAI:With the rise in consumption of content, we can see amazing projects being made in terms of movies and web...
Exclusive! Rajiv Adatia reveals if he is going to become an actor and also talks about doing another reality show
MUMBAI:Rajiv Adatia rose to fame with his stint in Bigg Boss 15 and the audience loved his game plan. He entertained...
Exclusive! Sehaj Rajput roped in for SAB TV’s Alibaba- Ek Andaaz Andekha!
MUMBAI:Tellychakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment.Ali...
Exclusive! Rabb Se Hai Dua actress Aditi Sharma opens about Dua 2.0, deets inside
MUMBAI:Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Recent Stories
Jagjeet Singh Rissam says, “I have worked as an actor and as a producer, and now, I also plan to work as a director” – Exclusive
Jagjeet Singh Rissam says, “I have worked as an actor and as a producer, and now, I also plan to work as a director” – Exclusive

Latest Video

Related Stories
Tony Kakkar praises 'Indian Idol 13' contestant: Your voice has a wide range
Tony Kakkar praises 'Indian Idol 13' contestant: Your voice has a wide range
Exclusive! Sehaj Rajput roped in for SAB TV’s Alibaba- Ek Andaaz Andekha!
Exclusive! Sehaj Rajput roped in for SAB TV’s Alibaba- Ek Andaaz Andekha!
Exclusive! Rabb Se Hai Dua actress Aditi Sharma opens about Dua 2.0, deets inside
Exclusive! Rabb Se Hai Dua actress Aditi Sharma opens about Dua 2.0, deets inside
The Kapil Sharma Show: What! YouTuber Harsh Gujral reveals why he chose to be an influencer and exposes Archana Puran Singh on t
The Kapil Sharma Show: What! YouTuber Harsh Gujral reveals why he chose to be an influencer and exposes Archana Puran Singh on the show
Exclusive! Nyra Bannerjee on awkward scenes with her friend, Adhvik Mahajan, check it out
Exclusive! Nyra Bannerjee on awkward scenes with her friend, Adhvik Mahajan, check it out
MasterChef 7: WOW! Ace Chef Pooja Dhingra to grace the show challenges the contestants to make a perfect macaron during the
MasterChef 7: WOW! Ace Chef Pooja Dhingra to grace the show; challenges contestants to make a perfect macaroon during the semi–finale week