Exclusive! Rajiv Adatia reveals if he is going to become an actor and also talks about doing another reality show

MUMBAI:Rajiv Adatia rose to fame with his stint in Bigg Boss 15 and the audience loved his game plan. He entertained the audience with his humor.

He had grabbed headlines for his friendship with Umar, Karan Kundrra, and the love for his sister Shamita Shetty. But, when he was eliminated from the show, fans were disappointed.

Rajiv was one of the very entertaining contestants in Bigg Boss. He was last seen as a contestant in the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12, where he nailed all the stunts and also entertained the audiences.

The actor is quite active on social media and he keeps sharing funny videos to keep his fans and audience entertained.

got in touch with the actor and asked him if he is doing another reality show and whether he will be trying his luck in acting.

Which is the next reality show you will do?

I don’t want to do everything together. I have done two reality shows and now, I'm on a break. But within two months, I will announce something.

Will you be trying something in acting?

Acting is something I wanted to do since I went to drama school in London. and I have learned acting and will want to explore something about it.

Tell us about a secret that you and Neha Adhvik Mahajan must have done.

She is a very sweet girl and I haven’t done much masti with her as much I have done with her husband Adhvik.

Well, there is no doubt that the audience misses watching Rajiv on-screen and would want to see him soon.

