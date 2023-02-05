Exclusive! Rakhi Sawant opens up about her fight with Uorfi Javed, read on to know more

Rakhi and Uorfi are two internet sensations and whatever they do or say gets viral on social media. In an exclusive interview with Rakhi Sawant, the actress revealed about her fight with Uorfi Javed.
fight with Uorfi Javed

MUMBAI :Rakhi Sawant is one of the most famous names in the world of entertainment. Recently, she grabbed headlines for her stint in the Bigg Boss house, where she won the hearts of the audience.

She entered BB15 as a wild card contestant and became a finalist in the show. But just a few days before the finale, she was eliminated, which upset her a lot.

We have seen how the actress often broke down in front of the media while remembering Ritesh, her ex-husband, saying how much she loved him and also how hurt she was.

But now, the actress has moved on and was in a happier space because she found love again in Adil.

The actress made headlines as she got married and converted her religion to Islam. She was seen happy in her marriage.

Unfortunately, she recently lost her mother and was seen sharing her feelings with the fans.

She also made headlines for her broken marriage with Adil. She came out in the open, claiming that he is cheating on her. She also got him arrested.

ALSO READ :  Oh no! Rakhi Sawant is furious with a fan for this reason

The two used to keep fighting before, but today, they seems to be good friends. To this, Rakhi said that she never had a problem with Uorfi. She also suggested that today, she is looking like Uorfi's sister 'Barfi". She made it clear that they both are on terms with each other.

Well, both Rakhi and Uorfi are loved by the audience and the media goes berserk while covering them as whatever they do or say goes viral all over the internet.
For more news and updates from television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ :  Rakhi Sawant opens up about her miscarriage and says, "I was so stressed and down that I had a miscarriage and the doctors had warned me not to get intimate for the next three months"

 

Rakhi Sawant Uorfi Javed Bigg Boss Bigg Boss OTT Salman Khan Indian Telly Awards TellyChakkar viral videos
