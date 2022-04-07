EXCLUSIVE! Ram Shankar Singh bags Star Bharat's upcoming show by Atul Ketkar

Atul Ketkar and Manoj D. Pillewar are all set to bring a new show which is yet to be titled. The show will star Iqbal Khan in the lead role. 

Submitted by Harmisha Chauha... on Mon, 07/04/2022 - 10:41
EXCLUSIVE! Ram Shankar Singh bags Star Bharat's upcoming show by Atul Ketkar

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television. 

We all know that Star Bharat has an amazing line up of shows in the coming months. 

Apart from Bahut Pyaar Karte Hai, Channa Mereya and Swayamvar - Mika Di Vohti, the channel is gearing up for many shows soon. 

TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront of giving you all the latest happenings in the world of television. 

And now, as Star Bharat gears up for another show soon, we have an exclusive update about the same. 

The show will be bankrolled by producer Atul Ketkar and Manoj D. Pillewar.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE! 'Virat isn't childish but surely has a child within him' Iqbal Khan on his character in Nima Denzongpa, characters he would love to play again and more

We had exclusively reported that TV's handsome hunk Iqbal Khan has bagged the lead role in the show. Yes, you heard it right!

Iqbal is a renowned TV actor who has been in the industry for several years and established himself as a successful star. 

Well, Iqbal who has bagged the lead role is back on the small screens with such a meaty role after a long time. 

We also reported about actress Sneha Wagh roped in to play the negative lead in the show. 

And now, another actor is roped in for the show.

Actor Ram Shankar Singh will be playing the lead actor's brother in the show.

How excited are you about this show? Tell us in the comments. 

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE! 'I would love to explore out and out comedy in Web' Iqbal Khan on exploring content and characters in OTT

Iqbal Khan Star Bharat atul ketkar Nima Denzongpa Kaisa Yeh Pyaar Hai Tumhari Paakhi Dil Se Dil Tak Karam Apna Apna Jalsa Crackdown Zindagi Mere Ghar Aana Cyber Waar Sindoor Ki Keemat Anil Goyal Manoj D. Pillewar Sneha Wagh Ram Shankar Singh TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Harmisha Chauhan Parikh's picture

About Author

Submitted by Harmisha Chauha... on Mon, 07/04/2022 - 10:41

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Whoa! THIS popular actress to judge the Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 10 show as Kajol refuses the offer, details inside
MUMBAI: Well, well, well... Kajol is not going to judge the upcoming tenth season of 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa' which goes on...
Kumkum Bhagya: OMG! Ranbir and Dida stop Prachi from leaving the house?
MUMBAI: Kumkum Bhagya has frequently managed to gain the top position from the time of its inception, all thanks to the...
Shocking! Malaika Arora is getting massively trolled for her latest outfit, netizens are saying ‘what is the use undergarments are visible’
MUMBAI: Actress Malaika Arora is no doubt one of the most loved and followed actresses we have in Bollywood industry.....
Adorable! Celebrity couple Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee reveal their baby’s face, See post
MUMBAI: Television actors Gurmeet Chaudhary and Debina Bonnerjee, who welcomed their first child, Lianna, this year in...
Disheartening! THIS Woh Toh Hai Albelaa fame stops shooting for the show due to chickenpox
MUMBAI: Fans might not able to see Anjali Malhotra in Rajan Shahi’s Woh Toh Hai Albelaa for some time as Aparna Dixit...
EXCLUSIVE! Snighdha Pandey to enter Ek Mahanayak - Dr. B. R. Ambedkar
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television. We have constantly kept...
Recent Stories
Shocking! Malaika Arora is getting massively trolled for her latest outfit, netizens are saying ‘what is the use undergarments a
Shocking! Malaika Arora is getting massively trolled for her latest outfit, netizens are saying ‘what is the use undergarments are visible’
Latest Video