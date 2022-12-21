Exclusive! Rina Rani roped in for Beyond Dreams’ Bhediya

MUMBAI:TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television.

Beyond Dreams, known for producing some amazing shows so far, is coming up with a new show soon. The show is titled Bhediya, and is based on the American supernatural teen drama Vampire Diaries.

Earlier, we reported how TellyChakkar was the first one to break, the first actor who is all set to be a part of the series, Karan Kundrra.

Now we are here with another update about the show.

According to sources, actress Rina Rani is roped in for the show.

Coming from a theatre background, the actress is well known for many popular TV shows like Phulwa, Nimki Mukhiya, Jhansi Ki Rani and many more. Her performance was really appreciated in all of her shows.

The actress is now a well known face in the industry.Other than TV shows, she has also appeared in movies and web series like Mirza Juliat, AK47 and mirzapur 2.

Are you excited for the show?

