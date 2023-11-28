Exclusive! Rinku Ghosh opens up about staying away for so long from the limelight, “I never had a low point after marriage”

Her role and performance gained immense love from the audience. Tellychakkar spoke to Rinku about staying away from the big screens.
Rinku Ghosh

MUMBAI : One of the popular names in Bhojpuri cinema Rinku Ghosh and was seen in Ravie Dubey & Sargun Mehta’s Junooniyatt where she plays the role of Maheep Mehta. Her role and performance gained immense love from the audience. 

Tellychakkar spoke to Rinku about staying away from the big screens.

How did you manage to stay away from the limelight for so long?

Lot of people have asked me this question. But I was sorted in life. When I was working, my priority was my work and my mother. I worked a lot and then I got married and dedicated my life as a married woman. Once a reporter asked me “are you a lesbian”  I said what made you say that and the reporter said that your name never gets linked to any actor. I said I did not find anyone who I could have an affair with. Marriage is a huge thing and pious for me. That’s exactly what I did. I had an arranged marriage with a simple and lovely man and became a housewife and was very happy. I have learned cooking and was proud to be a homemaker.

What was your husband Amit’s first reaction when he came to know that you are an actress?

He came to my house to tell me a no as I was an actress. He was not sure if would be able to cope with the simple life and relocate to Muscat. He even told his mother that he is not sure about getting married. But then when he saw me and spoke to me he just said “let’s get married”.

How was Amit’s reaction seeing all the actors and celebs at your wedding?

He is a confident man and has no issues about me being more popular. He believes in women's liberation. In fact he asked me why don’t you learn to ride the bike. So he has also made me a more independent and carefree person. I feel I am a better person after marriage. 

How has your comeback journey been?

I had put on a lot of weight when I gave up acting. So when we relocated from Muscat back to India, I decided to make my comeback. He motivated me to have a physical transformation and have an amazing second innings. He called his gym trainer and motivated me to lose weight and get into shape. So he has been my guiding force.

Did you ever have second thoughts about giving up acting?

I never had a low point after marriage. I would always be Amit’s priority since I got so much love and respect from him. My late mother-in-law too was a working mother so she knew how it was. I’m blessed to have a loving husband and a fantastic sasural.

What are your thoughts on Rinku's statement? Tell us in the comments below.

