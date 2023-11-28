Exclusive! Rinku Ghosh speaks about her comeback and about her expectations going further

Her role and performance gained immense love from the audience. Tellychakkar spoke to Rinku about her comeback and what she is expecting.
Rinky Ghosh

MUMBAI : One of the popular names in Bhojpuri cinema Rinku Ghosh and was seen in Ravie Dubey & Sargun Mehta’s Junooniyatt where she plays the role of Maheep Mehta. Her role and performance gained immense love from the audience. 

Tellychakkar spoke to Rinku about her comeback and what she is expecting.

She said, “My comeback show was a reality show where I did not have to give auditions but had to take auditions. So it was great and good to be back on stage. People then came to know taht I ahd made my comeback. I then got a lot of Bhojpuri film offers but I was choosy. Also, people think that since an actress is married she will do any kind of mediocre role but I didn’t want that. I didn’t want to do any roles where I am sidelined.”

She added, “I don’t mind doing bhabhi kind of roles but then the film has to revolve or be about the bhabhi completely, only then I will be interested in that film.”

What are your thoughts on Rinku’s statement? Tell us in the comments below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

