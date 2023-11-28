Exclusive! Rinky Ghosh on the kind of roles she looks forward to, “I liked Sakshi Tanwar in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain and I would love to do something like that”

Rinku Ghosh

MUMBAI : One of the popular names in Bhojpuri cinema Rinku Ghosh and was seen in Ravie Dubey & Sargun Mehta’s Junooniyatt where she plays the role of Maheep Mehta. Her role and performance gained immense love from the audience. 

What kind of roles are you looking at doing?

I want to do roles that are important in a film and are not just there for the sake of being there. I’m ok with playing bhabhi, chachi, mother roles but that film has to give me importance. Thankfully people understood my expectations and I got films accordingly. 

What about Tv shows? Let's talk about Junooniyat

I got Junooniyat out of the blue. I had gone for a holiday with my husband and landed from Kolkata at around 12 in the night and I got a call from the casting director on my way home. Normally I don’t take calls after 10:00pm but I don’t know what made me take that call and it all began from there. Next day I flew to Chandigarh and I began shooting for the show. It’s like God just dropped it on my lap.

How was it working with Sargun and Ravi as producers?

It was amazing! They are so down to earth and genuine. Normally producers have an air about themselves but they are totally different and get good vibes from them. The duo personally came to meet me and praised me. 

You have worked with Gautam as well as Ankit, who did you enjoy working with the most and who do you think has the most potential?

With Ankit I don’t have many scenes but maximum scenes are with Gautam. So I really enjoyed my scenes with the latter. Our one to one scenes were simply fantastic, as both of us would come fully prepared.

What kind of roles are you looking forward to doing?

I liked Sakshi Tanwar in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain and I would love to do something like that. I would love to do roles of leads for my age. Even shows like Anupamaa are simply inspiring. I don’t mind doing roles like that.

What are your thoughts on Rinku’s statement? Tell us in the comments below.

About Author

