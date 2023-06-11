Exclusive! Riya Sharma on the unseen side of her, “If you come on set and see me, you will get to see the goofiest person you must have ever seen in your life.”

Riya Sharma

MUMBAI : Riya Sharma has been impressing everyone with her amazing performance as Tarapriya in Sony SAB's Dhruv Tara - Samay Se Pare.

The actress is seen playing the lead role and is paired opposite actor Ishaan Dhawan.

Dhruv Tara is quite different from the typical saas-bahu dramas, which is why the viewers are loving it.

Tellychakkar got in touch with Riya Sharma where she revealed about a side that the fans haven’t seen yet and much more.

A side of Riya that the fans have not yet seen?

I think in the behind-the-scenes videos you have seen the goofy me but I think I have multiple personalities so there is a personality for social media but then when I am actually comfortable around people I have no filter. I have really gotten comfortable with people on set. If you come on set and see me, you will get to see the goofiest person you must have ever seen in your life.

One thing you would like to change in the world?

One thing I would like to change in the world would be how animals are treated. Everyday we scroll through social media we see some very sad videos, which I just can’t watch. I would surely like to make a change if I could. Otherwise, everything happens for a reason. Everything is happening for a reason, it’s already written but there are so many other things like free education, I think everybody deserves that. Even in case of climate change, I think if we do things differently we can save the planet. There are so many things but if I could point out a few then this would be it.

This was our interaction with Riya Sharma aka Tarapriya. Show us your love for her, in the comments section below.

