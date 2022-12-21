EXCLUSIVE! Rooprashmi Sharma aka Shweta Dadhich roped in for Colors TV’s Bhediya

MUMBAI:Beyond Dreams, known for producing some amazing shows so far, is coming up with a new show soon. The show is titled Bhediya, and is based on the American supernatural teen drama Vampire Diaries. The show has gone on the floors but the launch date is yet to be announced.

The show stars Karan Kundrra, Gashmeer Mahajani and Reem Shaikh in the lead. The other cast members included Rina Rani, Vaishnavi Dhanraj, Ankur Nayyar, Kunal Khosla and Pooja Singh.

As per sources, Rooprashmi Sharma aka Shweta Dadhich has bagged a role in the show. There is not much information about her character but she is said to play a pivotal role.

Shweta Dadhich was last seen playing the role of Amrita Rajput in the supernatural show 'Pishachini'. She recently changed her name to Rooprashmi Sharma. The actress has earlier charmed the audiences with her performances in projects like ‘Devo Ke Dev Mahadev’, ‘Na Aana Is Des Laado’, ‘Banoo Main Teri Dulhan’, among others. She is also known for the movie 'The Wife.'

The show will mark Karan Kundrra’s return to the small screen. He has hosted reality TV but has not done a fictional show in a long time. Gashmeer Mahajani was recently seen in reality show Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 10 and previously in Star Plus’ Imlie and Reem Shaikh was last seen in the show Fanaa: Ishq Mein Marjawaan.

The audience is all excited to see this combination on screen and cannot wait for the show to begin.

