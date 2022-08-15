EXCLUSIVE! Rose Ahuja to enter Dangal TV's Sindoor Ki Keemat

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with yet another exciting update from the telly world.

Dangal TV's Sindoor Ki Keemat is working wonders on small screens for almost a year now.

The drama series is bankrolled by Gul Khan and Karishma Jain.

Sindoor Ki Keemat stars Vaibhavi Hankare and Shehzad Sheikh in the lead roles.

Well, the show has seen a lot of television actors making entries.

And now, as per our sources, a new entry is set to happen in the show soon.

Actress Rose Ahuja has bagged the drama series. She will be playing the lead role in the show.

Details about her character are still not known.

Gul Khan is also known for helming shows like Ishqbaaz, Kulfi Kumaar Baajewala, Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon? Qubool Hai. She is also the co-producer of 4 Lions Films

Let’s see what this new character will bring to the show.

