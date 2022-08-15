EXCLUSIVE! Rose Ahuja to enter Dangal TV's Sindoor Ki Keemat

Rose Ahuja is all set to enter Gul Khan's popular drama series Sindoor Ki Keemat. 



MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with yet another exciting update from the telly world.

As you know, there are a lot of entries and exits happening on the shows and we try to keep you updated with all the entertaining news on television.

Dangal TV's Sindoor Ki Keemat is working wonders on small screens for almost a year now.

The drama series is bankrolled by Gul Khan and Karishma Jain.

Sindoor Ki Keemat stars Vaibhavi Hankare and Shehzad Sheikh in the lead roles.

Well, the show has seen a lot of television actors making entries.

And now, as per our sources, a new entry is set to happen in the show soon.

Actress Rose Ahuja has bagged the drama series. She will be playing the lead role in the show.

Details about her character are still not known.

Gul Khan is also known for helming shows like Ishqbaaz, Kulfi Kumaar Baajewala, Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon? Qubool Hai. She is also the co-producer of 4 Lions Films

Let’s see what this new character will bring to the show.

How excited are you for Rose Ahuja's entry? Tell us in the comments.

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar for all the latest updates.



