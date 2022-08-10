Exclusive! Rushiraj Pawar and Kumar Hegde roped in for Multiverse Motion Picture’s Dev Rahasya!

Multiverse motion pictures is a new production house founded by Amrit S inha & Amrapali Sinha.
Rushiraj Pawar and Kumar Hegde

Multiverse motion pictures is a new production house founded by Amrit S inha & Amrapali Sinha. 

The production house is coming up with a new show titled ‘Dev Rahasya’.

As per reports, Prema Mehta is all set to star in the socio-mythos show.

As per sources, Actors Rushi Raj Pawar and Kumar Hedge have been roped in to play pivotal roles in the show. 

Rushi Raj Pawar is known for an NDTV television series in 2011 called Chandragupta's Maurya. Rushiraj played the role of young Chandragupta Maurya. He played the role of Kartikeya in the TV show, Devon Ke Dev Mahadev and worked TV series, Gumrah aired on Sony TV. 

And Kumar Hedge is known for Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev, Dharti Ka Veer Yodha Prithviraj Chauhan, Sai Baba, and more.

A small teaser for the show was released and the viewers have been curious to find out more about the show.

Are you excited to see what the show is about?

Chandragupta Maurya Devon Ke Dev Mahadev Rushiraj Pawar Multiverse motion pictures Amrit S inha & Amrapali Sinha Dev Rahasaya Kumar Hegde Prema Mehta New Hindi Show TellyChakkar Spoiler Alert
About Author

