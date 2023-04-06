Exclusive! Saee Barve aka Surekha from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai takes the Food Quiz with us, check out some of her replies

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is always at the forefront of delivering exclusive information and stories from the Telly world. We love to keep our viewers updated with the happenings around their favorite TV stars. This time we bring to them an exclusive chat with a very sweet, warm human being, whom our audience has begun loving as Surekha, from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become one of the longest-running TV show. Abhimanyu and Akshara are winning hearts with their romantic stint in the show. Harshad Chopda plays Abhimanyu while Pranali Rathod portrays the character of Akshara. While the couple is the third generation and going through a rough patch, the audience’s love for the show hasn’t waned.

Saee Barve, a kind soul, warm-hearted and talented actress joined the show as Surekha this year. Hailing from Ahmedabad, the actress speaks impeccable Gujarati and has been the lead of the show on Colors Gujarati- Lakshmi Sadaiv Mangalam.

We spoke to Saee about the show and she even took the Food Quiz with us! Check out her quirky replies:

1.Favorite Cuisine:

Italian

2.Favorite Dish:

Spaghetti Arrabbiata

3.Meetha Ya Namkeen?

Namkeen

4.Pani Puri Ya Gulab Jamun?

Pani Puri anyday! Some of my favorite dishes too are Surekha type!

5.A dish you can add a lot of variations to:

Maggi.

6.A dish that you can eat everyday if you had to:

I can have dal rice everyday.

7.Your favorite Maa Ke Haath Ka Khana:

My mom is an amazing cook. I love the Puran Polis she makes.

8.A dish you can cook better than anyone else!

Khichdi! I make amazing Khichdi.

Saee was all praises for the show, and the role and rightfully took up the character. We have loved Saee in the role! Haven’t you too?

