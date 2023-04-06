Exclusive! Saee Barve aka Surekha from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai takes the Food Quiz with us, check out some of her replies

Saee Barve, a kind soul, warm-hearted and talented actress joined the show as Surekha this year. Hailing from Ahmedabad, the actress speaks impeccable Gujarati and has been the lead of the show on Colors Gujarati- Lakshmi Sadaiv Mangalam.
Submitted by Sanjana Parekh on Sun, 06/04/2023 - 05:00
saee barve

MUMBAI:  Tellychakkar is always at the forefront of delivering exclusive information and stories from the Telly world. We love to keep our viewers updated with the happenings around their favorite TV stars. This time we bring to them an exclusive chat with a very sweet, warm human being, whom our audience has begun loving as Surekha, from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Also read:Exclusive! Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’s Surekha aka Saee Barve opens up about the show, her role on the show and more, check out

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become one of the longest-running TV show. Abhimanyu and Akshara are winning hearts with their romantic stint in the show. Harshad Chopda plays Abhimanyu while Pranali Rathod portrays the character of Akshara. While the couple is the third generation and going through a rough patch, the audience’s love for the show hasn’t waned.

Saee Barve, a kind soul, warm-hearted and talented actress joined the show as Surekha this year. Hailing from Ahmedabad, the actress speaks impeccable Gujarati and has been the lead of the show on Colors Gujarati- Lakshmi Sadaiv Mangalam.

We spoke to Saee about the show and she even took the Food Quiz with us! Check out her quirky replies:

1.Favorite Cuisine:

Italian

2.Favorite Dish:

Spaghetti Arrabbiata

3.Meetha Ya Namkeen?

Namkeen

4.Pani Puri Ya Gulab Jamun?

Pani Puri anyday! Some of my favorite dishes too are Surekha type!

5.A dish you can add a lot of variations to:

Maggi.

6.A dish that you can eat everyday if you had to:

I can have dal rice everyday.

7.Your favorite Maa Ke Haath Ka Khana:

My mom is an amazing cook. I love the Puran Polis she makes.

8.A dish you can cook better than anyone else!

Khichdi! I make amazing Khichdi.

Saee was all praises for the show, and the role and rightfully took up the character. We have loved Saee in the role! Haven’t you too?

Do let us know in the comments below!

Also read: Exclusive! "Everyday I'm learning something new from everyone around me on set. It's rightly said that YRKKH is an institution," says Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’s Muskan aka Shambhavi Singh as she opens up about working on the show and more...

For more such stories, keep checking Tellychakkar

Saee Barve Shilpa Raizada Surekha Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai StarPlus TV show TV news TellyChakkar Harshad Chopda Pranali Rathod exclusive chat
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Sanjana Parekh's picture

About Author

Submitted by Sanjana Parekh on Sun, 06/04/2023 - 05:00

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
From Juhi Chawla to Raveena Tandon; These stars recently celebrated their kids’ graduation
MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with yet another story from the entertainment world. We always like to be at the forefront...
Exclusive! Saee Barve aka Surekha from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai takes the Food Quiz with us, check out some of her replies
MUMBAI:  Tellychakkar is always at the forefront of delivering exclusive information and stories from the Telly world....
Exclusive! Kishori Shahane opens up on Ayesha Singh and Aishwarya Shrama's off-screen equation, says “ It's not necessary to get along if you are working in a show together...”, read on to know more
MUMBAI:   Kishori Shahane is a well known face and name in the film and television world. The actress is super talented...
SHOCKING! This was the last time when Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna aka MaAn shared an Instagram reel together
MUMBAI :Rajan Shahi's drama series Anupamaa is one of the blockbuster shows on small screens.Ever since it hit the...
Exclusive! Is Maidaan getting postponed again? Here’s what Priyamani has to say
MUMBAI:  Maidaan starring Ajay Devgn and Priyamani has been in the making for the past few years. Due to the pandemic,...
Katha Ankahee: Finally! Katha sets herself free; gives Viaan a chance
MUMBAI:  Sony TV’s new show ‘Katha Ankahee’ produced by Sphere Origin, is a remake of the Turkish serial “1001 Nights...
Recent Stories
Priyamani
Exclusive! Is Maidaan getting postponed again? Here’s what Priyamani has to say
Latest Video
Related Stories
Kishori Shahane
Exclusive! Kishori Shahane opens up on Ayesha Singh and Aishwarya Shrama's off-screen equation, says “ It's not necessary to get along if you are working in a show together...”, read on to know more
Shiv Thakare
Will Abdu Rozik Join Shiv Thakare on COLORS' 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 13'?
Dheeraj
OMG! Dheeraj Dhoopar gets brutally Trolled after a video of him with a wig goes viral?
Priyamvada Singh
Exclusive! Priyamvada Singh roped in to be part of Shashi Sumeet's next for Nazara TV
Muskan
Exclusive! Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’s Muskan aka Shambhavi Singh takes the FOOD QUIZ with us, check out
Rohit Shetty challenges contestants to dangerous tasks that are a level up
Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: First Promo released; Rohit Shetty challenges contestants to dangerous tasks that are a level up