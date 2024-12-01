Exclusive! Samarth is ‘BUDDHU’, Vicky and Ankita should be very careful of Munawar: Vicky Jain’s mother

MUMBAI : Bigg Boss 17 is currently witnessing a lot of controversies.

The show is on a high point and recently there was a family week announced wherein Vicky Jain’s mother among other contestants’ parents visited their children. Vicky Jain’s mother visited him and Ankita Lokhande in the house.

Now that she is out of the house, we got in touch with Vicky’s mother and asked her as to what she felt about Vicky and Ankita’s game and her views on the other contestants.

She said, “I think Vicky is playing a very good game. The issue is that he does not have a fan base which might make it challenging for him. If he was an actor this would not be the case. I went inside the house and I tried explaining to Vicky and Ankita both. How much ever Vicky and Ankita fight, I know Vicky will handle the situations well, he is smart.”

We asked Vicky’s mother about her opinion on the contestants in the house.

She said, “Abhishek is a fighter. The people inside the house told me that if I talk to him for two hours he will start fighting with me as well. Vicky and Ankita should be very careful of Munawar. On the other hand, I find Samarth buddhu. He keeps on dancing and doing antics and incase of the Abhsihek – Isha – Samarth angle, Abhishek has been very clear and vocal that he is done with this.”

What do you have to say on the opinions of Vicky Jain’s mother?

