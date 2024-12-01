Exclusive! Samarth is ‘BUDDHU’, Vicky and Ankita should be very careful of Munawar: Vicky Jain’s mother

Now that Vicky Jain’s mother is out of the house, we got in touch with her and asked her as to what she felt about Vicky and Ankita’s game and her views on the other contestants.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Fri, 01/12/2024 - 16:18
Samarth

MUMBAI : Bigg Boss 17 is currently witnessing a lot of controversies.

The show is on a high point and recently there was a family week announced wherein Vicky Jain’s mother among other contestants’ parents visited their children. Vicky Jain’s mother visited him and Ankita Lokhande in the house. 

(Also Read: Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! Vicky Jain’s mother enters the house, THIS is how she welcomed daughter – in – law Ankita Lokhande; read to know more

Now that she is out of the house, we got in touch with Vicky’s mother and asked her as to what she felt about Vicky and Ankita’s game and her views on the other contestants.

She said, “I think Vicky is playing a very good game. The issue is that he does not have a fan base which might make it challenging for him. If he was an actor this would not be the case. I went inside the house and I tried explaining to Vicky and Ankita both. How much ever Vicky and Ankita fight, I know Vicky will handle the situations well, he is smart.”

We asked Vicky’s mother about her opinion on the contestants in the house.

She said, “Abhishek is a fighter. The people inside the house told me that if I talk to him for two hours he will start fighting with me as well. Vicky and Ankita should be very careful of Munawar. On the other hand, I find Samarth buddhu. He keeps on dancing and doing antics and incase of the Abhsihek – Isha – Samarth angle, Abhishek has been very clear and vocal that he is done with this.” 

(Also Read: Bigg Boss 17: Shocking! Vicky Jain reveals Ankita Lokhande is the reason he has lost all his friends

What do you have to say on the opinions of Vicky Jain’s mother?           
 

bigg boss 17 Ankita Lokhande Vicky Jain MUNAWAR FARUQUI Abhishek Kumar Samarth Jure
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Fri, 01/12/2024 - 16:18

