Exclusive! Samridhi Shukla of Saavi Ki Savari talks about the upcoming plot, “Saavi has taken this up as a challenge as she wants to prove herself”!

Samridhi Shukla plays the role of Saavi on the show. She made her acting debut in the movie Taj Mahal 2, and her TV debut with the show Saavi Ki Savaari.  
MUMBAI :Saavi Ki Sawari is one of the newly launched shows of Colors TV, which has started catering a lot to audiences’ attention. It symbolises women empowerment, as the lead actress Samridhi Shukla aka Savi rides an auto rickshaw for the welfare of the house and for her family.

The show is being loved and cherished a lot by fans, and they couldn’t be happier with the show’s progress. The show is also gaining popularity, day by day.

The show also stars Farmaan Haider, Fenil Umrigar, Mani Shrivastav, Indira Krishnan, and more.

TellyChakkar recently got in touch with the actor on-set to talk about the upcoming track, to which she responded, “Saavi is here at the Raghuvanshi factory. The factory has gotten a notice to shut down in two weeks. This is a new challenge for Saavi: to make the factory profitable, and to start this again. This was an opportunity for Saavi. Nityam gave this to her to start working, but he sent her to a factory that was going to be shut down in two weeks anyways. Now Saavi has taken this up as a challenge and she wants to prove herself. Later, Saavi finds out that Nityam’s father had started the factory, so it has that emotional connection as well. This is where the empire began, and Saavi can’t let go of this factory. I think she has the determination to do it for sure.”

We also gave you the exclusive update that soon, there will be a major bomb blast. It will all revolve around the Raghuvanshi factory that Saavi is trying to revive and fighting to prevent it from being shut down.

And the person responsible for this bomb blast will be none other than Dimpy.

Dimpy will collaborate with a worker from the factory and will plan to blow the whole factory up to teach Saavi a lesson.

